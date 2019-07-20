July 20-- Jul. 20--BURLINGTON -- Friday's game at the American Legion AA District Tournament felt a lot like Thursday's for the Mount Vernon Riverdogs.
This one had a more dramatic reward, though.
Mount Vernon shut out the Sedro-Woolley Outlaws 9-0 -- the same score by which the Riverdogs won their opener -- to clinch a berth to the state tournament.
Starting pitcher Skyler Jensen pitched six innings, struck out nine batters and overcame early shakiness for the dominant performance against the Outlaws. Jensen walked two of the first three batters he saw, but yielded only three hits, all singles, across six frames of work. He walked three batters total.
"Skyler struggled (early) with his off-speed stuff but found it in the third, fourth, fifth inning ... he settled in and found his groove," Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden said.
Jensen found his groove at the plate, too, with a two-run double in the fourth inning. That was one of two big innings for the Riverdogs; they scored four runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Center fielder Dylan Carter had an RBI single as part of a 2-for-4 afternoon at Burlington-Edison High School, and right fielder Sam Nelson was 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI. Vyncent Rodriguez had an RBI single, and Zach Klinger and Lucas Gahan each had two hits.
Cody Shackleton pitched the seventh inning and didn't allow a hit to close out the win.
Wolden said Sedro-Woolley's starter, Owen Murdock, pitched well.
"Their starter was good. He had good velocity and found his spots," Wolden said.
Mount Vernon will play Wilder at 6 p.m. today.
Wilder 15, Burlington 5
Wilder authored a seven-run first inning to help power it to the win over the Burlington Sox and clinch a state berth.
Burlington will face Lynden at 3 p.m. today.
Lynden 11, Bellingham 10
Lynden's one-run win propelled it to a game against Burlington today at 3 p.m.
Blaine 11, Lakeside 3
Blaine stayed alive with the win over Lakeside and will face Sedro-Woolley at noon today.
