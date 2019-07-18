July 18-- Jul. 18--The Mount Vernon Riverdogs are headed into the postseason with momentum after winning a four-day tournament over the weekend.
The 17-U team beat the Yakima Peppers 7-2 in the title game of the Chuck Brown Invitational in Yakima to cap four games there. The same team is slated to begin American Legion AA District Tournament play today.
"The tournament was beneficial ... it's a good precursor for what's ahead in the district tournament," Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden said. "We were able to fight back from deficits and extend leads, and got key hitting. It's the right time of year to be playing like this."
Mount Vernon's matchup with Blaine in the American Legion tournament at Burlington-Edison High School was rained out Wednesday and rescheduled for noon today.
The eight-team tournament also includes Sedro-Woolley, scheduled to face Bellingham at 9 a.m.; and Burlington, slated to play Lakeside at 6 p.m.