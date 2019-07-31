KABUL, Afghanistan _ At least 34 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a bus drove over a roadside bomb in the western Afghan province of Farah, officials said.
At least 17 others were injured in the incident that took place at around 5 a.m. on the Herat _ Kandahar highway in Bala Buluk district, Mujib Faizi, a spokesman for the governor of neighboring Herat, told dpa.
The account was confirmed by Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib, who said a number of those injured had been taken to hospital in Herat while others were transferred to the city of Farah.
An injured passenger shared his picture on social media after the explosion asking people for prayers.
"This might be the last smile at the end of my life!!!," Shah Mahmood Shayan wrote on his Facebook page.
Roadside bombs are often laid by militants to hamper the movement and progress of Afghan forces, but they frequently harm civilians.
Non-suicide improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, accounted for 20% of all civilian casualties in the first six months of the year, according to a report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan published on Tuesday.
In total nearly 1,400 people were killed and 2,500 others injured between Jan. 1 and June 30, according to the report.
Dozens of Afghan security forces and Taliban militants also die in combat every day as talks about peace negotiations continue, while more than 200,000 civilians have had to flee their homes because of the ongoing fighting since the beginning of the year.
The U.S. and the Taliban have been meeting since the middle of last year in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans since the U.S. first invaded in 2001.
Parties to the conflict believe that their own bargaining position can be strengthened by increased military pressure.
