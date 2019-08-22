You can explore a whole new world of trails when you don't have to start your ride from your home. While navigating bike racks can be complex, RockyMounts has made the process easy for anyone with a hitch mount on their vehicle.
The WestSlope 2 Hitch Rack carries two bicycles and attaches to either a 2-inch or 1.25-inch hitch _ and it delivers at a price that puts other comparable racks to shame. In addition to easy assembly out of the box, the rack holds the bike via the front wheels, which means it can accommodate your bike no matter how crazy the frame. When not in use, it folds flat against the rear of your vehicle. When you do have bikes on it, you can tilt it up to 30 degrees to still access the cargo space in the back. The mounting mechanisms are sloped to eliminate handlebar interference when you're carrying two bikes, and since the bikes are mounted by their wheels, you don't have any potentially damaging contact with the frame. Unlike rooftop models, this is easy to load and remove from your car when you don't need it. If the high cost of a quality bike rack has kept you from pulling the trigger, there are no more excuses.
Price: $249, rockymounts.com
