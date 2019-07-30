HOLLYWOOD, Fla. _ Throughout summer league, Miami Heat rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro exhibited his versatility offensively _ shooting the open 3-pointer, contested 3s either in half-court sets or in transition and displaying an ability to put the ball on the floor and create for teammates.
Herro, in the weeks back in Miami working out with the Heat since completing summer league play in Sacramento, Calif., and Las Vegas, has an understanding, however, that what will get him into the rotation as a rookie on President Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra's team will be defense.
"Definitely. If you want to see the floor, I think it's going to start on defense," said Herro on Tuesday afternoon at the Heat's summer camp for kids at South Broward High. "We've been working hard the last couple of weeks just reading out defense, not just offense. ... I'm ready for it."
One challenge on the defensive end for the Kentucky product who was selected with the No. 13 pick after his freshman season of college may be his wingspan. At 6 feet 3 \ inches, only three prospects measured at the NBA draft combine in Chicago came in with shorter wingspans. Herro, 6 feet 6 tall, was one of only four prospects to test at a negative wingspan, meaning that figure was less than his height.
Herro will likely have to place extra effort in moving his feet laterally on defense and use every bit of those outstretched arms to make the difference in being able to deflect passes, poke the ball away from dribblers and contest shots.
Herro has gotten the chance to get acclimated to the Heat organization since his time out west for summer league.
"I've talked to almost everybody. It's just nice to meet everybody before the season starts," Herro said. "I think it's a great organization. Everybody seems to be good people. Just happy to be here and working hard with the team and the coaches, and just getting a feel for everything."
He added the team hasn't gone much in depth as far as feedback in his game before the team reports for training camp.
"They haven't said too much," Herro said. "I'm just continuing to work hard and getting ready for the season."
As Herro joined children participating in the Heat's summer camp, he spent some time with them on the court and spoke to them. With that, he met former Heat player Glen Rice, who assists former Heat assistant coach and broadcaster Tony Fiorentino with the camp.
"It was actually the first time I met him. I heard he was a great player. I never got to actually see him play, but it was an honor to meet him."
Herro has not only gotten to know the Heat organization but also the city of Miami.
"I really like the city," he said. "I was able to drive around to see different place and been to a few different restaurants. I definitely like it and I'm happy to end up in Miami."
As he becomes more and more a part of the city, Herro is throwing out the first pitch of Tuesday night's Marlins home game against the Minnesota Twins.
"I grew up playing baseball," said Herro, who is from Wisconsin. "I'm excited to throw a baseball for the first time in a while."
Herro also shared his impressions of fellow rookie KZ Okpala, a forward and second-round pick out of Stanford.
"I think he has a lot of potential," Herro said. "He's super long and athletic. I think he's just scratching the surface. He works super hard. We've been working out together every day. I can't wait to see what he turns out to be in the future."
