Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--One of the first events I covered during my first fall season here in 1987 required a lengthy drive outside our circulation area -- it felt halfway to nowhere, actually -- for an event in late September that wasn't a football game.
I'm fairly certain I haven't done that since. Nor have I returned to Sage Hills Golf Course southwest of Warden, which, to be fair, is halfway to St. John.
We thought at the time it was a special occasion worth the two-hour trek on a hot Thursday afternoon. Looking back, it was a good call.
Richland's boys cross country team had won 40 straight Big Nine dual meets and the Bombers opened that season taking on Moses Lake and Eisenhower, where Phil English was transitioning from the small-school powerhouse he built at Carroll to the state's largest classification.
As transitions go, it was instant. English's Cadets trounced Richland that afternoon, then swept the Big Nine boys and girls league and district titles. All of which was just a set-up for the state championships in Port Townsend, where Eisenhower won the boys title and took second in girls.
Nice start. And the victories, championships and records have reigned ever since.
With that context in mind, it was a pleasure to read Sam McManis' Running to Glory, a just-released book that was researched while the former Yakima Herald-Republic editorial-page editor was embedded with English's 2017 teams.
In his years at Eisenhower, English's crews have excelled at the highest level, winning seven state championships and 27 trophies. All that quality matched with remarkable consistency -- the Cadets have qualified a girls team for state in 28 of the last 32 years.
The inner-workings of what keeps English's decorated program humming along are illuminated in the 257-page book, but McManis intended his work to be more an enlightenment of cross country as a quintessential team sport rather than an ode to a Hall of Fame coach.
He succeeds.
From the beginning of summer workouts through the state championships in November, McManis details the compelling dynamics and personalities that briskly drive his narrative. The fastest runner by far on the girls team who tries to overcome a disconnect with her slower teammates, a junior who struggles to live up to his breakout sophomore season, and a generational talent who strives to exceed the exploits of his father, who is an assistant coach.
And, of course, there's the head coach.
As a central theme that spans the entire book, English's overall program has experienced a cultural makeover that reflects Eisenhower's student body but not the sport in general. Both his boys and girls programs won state championships early in his tenure at Ike -- the boys in 1987 and the girls in 1989 -- and did so primarily with white kids. Fast-forward to 2010 when the Cadets made an historic sweep of the boys and girls state titles with rosters that were nearly entirely Hispanic.
The benefits and challenges of that shift are revealed with candid revelations from athletes and parents both past and present. English's connection with less-advantaged kids stems from his own experience growing up in the rural farmlands of southern Ireland, where he was fortunate enough to earn an athletic scholarship to Washington State but needed a community fundraiser just to get to Pullman.
That upbringing is behind his tireless dedication to getting any and all scholarship opportunities for his runners, most of whom couldn't go to college without assistance. More than anything, English's drive for success is fueled by a career-long desire to get his runners recruited.
McManis pulls back the layers on this and much more, including some delicate matters that are nonetheless serious issues for this sport and teenagers in general -- eating right and, in many cases, enough. Cross country is a highly taxing sport that requires plenty of fuel and when kids don't meet nutritional needs, which happens often in a district brimming with low-income families, health and performances suffer.
For all of us who ran cross country in high school, this is a quick and absorbing read that I think would also have appeal to non-runners. Cross country ranks fourth in the nation for number of schools that offer the sport and sixth in total participation, and yet there are few books like this one.
Admittedly, I'm partial to the material and the man. I've covered every state cross country meet for the Herald-Republic since 1987 so that means a lot of interviews with the Irishman and his elites. At the state meet alone that means 28 girls teams and 19 boys teams.
Sometimes I drift away from being a reporter and just start casually chatting with English after a race. Once I had to check myself after just such a session and say, glancing at my empty notebook, "Oops, so, let's back up a second for the record. I probably know what you're going to say, but I do actually need you to say it."
The truth is, Yakima has a genuine community treasure in the Eisenhower cross country program and its coaching staff. There's always been a great story here and McManis delivers it.
--Running for Glory is available at Inklings Bookshop at 5629 Summitview Ave.
