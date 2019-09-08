Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--No tea, no shade, but shantay, they're staying! Fresh on the heels of a "RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour 2019" date at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sept. 29, it was announced Saturday that "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" will hit the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas starting in January.
From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1, the new resident show "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" will be the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory.
" 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!' is an immersive, interactive thrill ride for everyone who loves to laugh, dance and sing along when a fabulous drag queen shakes her padded ass onstage," said Emmy-winner RuPaul in a news release.
Each interactive performance will be packed with comedy, fashion, singing, dancing, heartwarming moments, plus twists and turns that will leave the audience gagging, and the audience is encouraged to participate.
Seven queens will be featured in each show from a rotating cast of Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O'Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel and Yvie Oddly. Oddly, who hails from Denver, won the most recent Season 11 of "RDR," while Aquaria, from New York, is the champion of Season 10.
Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday at rupaulsdragracelive.com, and fans can sign up for access now. WOW and Voss Events subscribers receive presale access by email. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday.
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" will perform Tuesdays and Thursdays-Sundays beginning in January. Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. PT on Friday. More: ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.
Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims ("Aladdin," "Step Up"), "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" is produced by World of Wonder, the team behind "RDR," with Voss Events. RuPaul's last residency in Las Vegas was at the Sahara, which is now Sahara Las Vegas after a run as SLS Las Vegas.
" 'RuPaul's Drag Race' became an international phenomenon, as have the fan viewing parties that take place all over the world. The 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!' residency show will immerse audiences in that experience in the most interactive way possible," said co-producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder in a news release.
"With original music, world-class performances by America's favorite queens and all of the self-awareness and attitude of the television show, 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!' will leave audiences wanting more."
Now sissy that walk!