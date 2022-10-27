Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a towed howitzer at a front line in Zaporizhzhia Region

Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a towed howitzer FH-70 at a front line Thursday in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine.

 Reuters/Stringer

FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine — Russia said on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilisation campaign that was its first since World War II.

The United States, meanwhile, announced it would send another $275 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from Pentagon inventories, bringing U.S. military assistance to the country under the Biden administration to more than $18.5 billion.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?