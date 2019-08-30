PHOENIX _ The Hyun-Jin Ryu the Los Angeles Dodgers dreaded seeing, the suddenly very hittable version, had already surfaced Thursday at Chase Field when the disconcerting reality was hammered home in the fifth inning of their 11-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The left-hander had quickly gotten two outs. Two weeks ago, before a precipitous slide generated concerns about his gas tank and stained his Cy Young resume, Ryu would have slammed the door shut. But, suddenly, a different Ryu has materialized to throw a wrench in the Dodgers' season. This Ryu gave up five consecutive two-out hits and three runs and didn't survive the inning. He left having allowed a season-high-tying seven runs on a season-high-tying 10 hits over 42/3 innings.
Three of the five game-changing two-out hits in the fifth inning were products of soft contact, suggesting luck was not on Ryu's side. The results still resonated.
For nearly five months, Ryu smoothly wiggled out of the few jams he confronted and was nearly untouchable with runners in scoring position. Over his first 22 starts, he posted a league-best 1.45 earned-run average and 0.95 WHIP. He held opponents to a .221 batting average. He allowed more than two runs once. He was the best pitcher in the National League, if not the majors, a bonafide ace to top a World Series contender's rotation.
But Ryu has stumbled mightily in his last three outings. He's given up 18 runs on 25 hits across 132/3 innings _ good for an 11.85 ERA. He's allowed seven runs in each of his last two starts and four in the other. The Dodgers (88-48) are 0-3 in the games.
He exited Thursday with 1571/3 innings pitched this season, his most logged since 2014. This week he insisted he was not fatigued, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team plans on either skipping Ryu's turn in the rotation or shortening one of his starts in September to lessen his workload before the postseason.
Adam Kolarek relieved Ryu and secured the final out before further damage was inflicted but the Dodgers' hopes of a comeback, always high for a club wielding one of the sport's best offenses, diminished in the sixth inning. Joe Kelly allowed consecutive hits to begin his appearance before Eduardo Escobar slammed a three-run home run.
The Diamondbacks' explosion soiled A.J. Pollock's (sort of) return to Chase Field. Thursday was not the first time Pollock was a visitor. The Dodgers center fielder was with his club in Arizona earlier this season after spending his first seven major-league seasons as a Diamondback, but he was on the injured list then. Thursday marked his first game at his old stomping grounds.
To commemorate the occasion, the Diamondbacks (68-66) readied a video tribute and played it on the videoboard before the start of the second inning. The footage, however, apparently malfunctioned. The moment got awkward. A camera frantically panned to an unsuspecting Dodgers dugout. Pollock emerged for a bashful acknowledgment.
On the field, the Diamondbacks dared Pollock to beat them. Twice the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Cody Bellinger with first base unoccupied to get to Pollock. The strategy backfired in both instances. In the third inning, after Justin Turner had lined a two-run double, Pollock worked a bases-loaded walk against right-hander Merrill Kelly to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, he lofted a single to right field to load the bases again. Corey Seager followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at four. That was it for the Dodgers' offense.
The Diamondbacks had tallied four runs in the fourth inning before finishing their knockout of Ryu with their two-out blitz in the fifth. He was pulled after giving up a single to Carson Kelly with his 93rd pitch. His ERA, 1.45 three starts ago, has been inflated to 2.35, still tops in the majors but by a small margin, one that is shrinking by the start.
