Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Paula Person, a Vancouver Fire Corps volunteer, was going door to door distributing fire prevention education materials when she came upon a troubling sight. The exterior of a home she was visiting was littered with cigarette butts.
She knocked on the door and spoke with the residents.
"They were pretty quiet. I think they were a little embarrassed," Person said. "You just know this is an accident waiting to happen. We don't always know what we prevent."
This summer, the corps is carrying out the Vancouver Fire Department's Project Home Safe, an education-based initiative that is part of the department's larger campaign to eliminate fire deaths and injuries. The group meets each Saturday morning before splitting up to canvass around 200 addresses each week.
The project started June 29. As of Aug. 17, the group has contacted 1,105 residences. The goal is to canvass 1,608 homes in an area bounded by East Fourth Plain and Mill Plain boulevards and Grand Boulevard and Stapleton Road.
"It is a major commitment to do this, but it's so important," volunteer Barney Levie said. "At the end of a day of Project Home Safe, you know you've helped somebody."