Jones column on vaccination lacks nuance
Jeff Jones article “It’s decision Time on Vaccinations” lacks any nuance concerning science and faith in our scientific community.
We are bombarded with so much information via all kinds of media, comparing numerous high-pressure interviews at various times during the pandemic seems a bit disingenuous. Science like life is messy, theories have to be tested and new information can change old assumptions, but the guidelines set up to keep science as accurate as possible give us a better idea of the truth than many other pursuits.
Doubt is rampant in society, and some of the arguments Jones mentions have been stated before. At the beginning of the pandemic, Fauci did request we save the masks for medical personnel because the supply was limited, and we didn’t thoroughly understand how the virus spread.
However, with more knowledge and better supplies masks were deemed an excellent deterrent to disease spread especially if everyone wore them. The death toll at the beginning of the pandemic was extraordinarily high as it has been during the holidays with increased indoor gatherings, however medical science has accelerated the learning curve with more effective treatments for young and old suffering with COVID-19.
Jones claims he isn’t trying to discourage the general public from receiving a vaccination but questioning scientists’ veracity (not to mention reckless governmental leadership, anti-Vaxxers, et al) he seems to tip the scale on the side of foregoing a vaccine, whether that is his intent or not.
Personally, one of my immediate family members has received the Moderna vaccine and, with the exception of a few chills the first night, is fine. I will receive the vaccine when it is my turn and the second shot and hope for the best.
My fears are nothing compared to the damage COVID-19 can cause and if getting the vaccine lines the pockets of some pharmaceutical companies and their stockholders, isn’t that capitalism?
I will continue to wear a mask, stay socially distanced, not just for my safety, but for the safety of the community at large, the younger 50%, and a revitalized economy.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Proposed schools levies: Not a new tax
Thank you for publishing an informative article on the Cascade School District levies that are up for a vote in February.
The article made clear that the levy funds would make up 20% of the budget, that the school tax rates are lower than the surrounding districts and that the district’s geographic area makes for some additional costs that the state does not fund.
It is important for voters to know that it is not a new property tax. The article did not make this important point clear. The two new levies are replacements for the operational and technology levies that expire in 2021. In fact, these levies together tax us all at a lower rate than the levies they replace.
As a parent of kids in the district, I have been impressed with how the district spends my tax money: the thoroughness of the response the schools have shown to the pandemic, the flexibility that has been offered to families to educate our kids safely and the respect the district is showing for our pocketbooks by asking for a 30% lower rate than they had on the expiring levies
I appreciate The Wenatchee World for informing our community about these important levies. Supporting these levies is the crucial reason to vote in February. Vote YES for each of the O&E & Technology levies in February and show your support for our great schools and the kids they serve.
Anthony Canuche Terranella
Cascade Citizens Committee
Teach the truth of our history
Thank you, Publisher Woods, for your thoughtful treatise (Jan. 2) about our national monument debate. And kudos for the courage of the Eastmont School Board in removing the name of Robert E. Lee in the face of opposition.
Fortunately, such dissent is waning as we evolve as a nation and a moral society. My college mascot, the Eastern Washington State Savages was changed to the Eagles, as other degrading symbols across our nation have been replaced.
As well, in elementary schools like Eastmont, Christopher Columbus is seldom now celebrated because of his true history of being a ruthless slave trader and mass murderer.
And Thanksgiving is now better known for how the Pilgrims subsequently exacted near extinction on their trusting native hosts. Such examples are numerous in the historical archives. They are not, as some charge, “revisionist.”
Our national pride is important to impart on children, as we have much reason to do so. But it is also important to be honest, and in that pursuit, we have a way to go. We teach our children how awful the Germans were in torturing and killing 6 million Jews, while Germans teach their children how Americans performed near genocide on the 15 million natives of this continent.
Yes, Native Americans from this region were among the most gracious, but they were betrayed just the same, and dare I say: By self-avowed Christians.
Telling our youth the truth is our duty even when it is uncomfortable and humiliating because it is by our displays of humility that we give them the most. Obscuring or excusing the worst of our history will only invite its perpetuation.
William Lindstrom
East Wenatchee