Media made COVID-19 treatment seem more dangerous than it is
RINVOQ is a prescription drug now being recommended for rheumatoid arthritis on television ads.
The ad claims that the drug can dramatically improve symptoms. At the very same time while they are saying things that sound hopeful and positive, written in tiny lettering on the bottom of the screen is the statement “individual results may vary.”
On most any advertisement where remarks like this occur, you usually can’t read them without getting closer to the TV, and the statement is shown on the screen for such a brief moment that sometimes the only chance you have of actually reading what it says is if you have a television where you can hit pause while the remark is on the screen.
At the end of this particular advertisement I listened to — while they were playing upbeat music and showing the person moving freely and happily in the background — they were saying Renvoq can lower your ability to fight infections including tuberculosis, serious infections and blood clots, sometimes fatal, have occurred as have certain cancers, including lymphoma, and tears in the stomach or intestines, and changes in lab results.
God almighty! Plain and simple Russian roulette!
The same claims and claims that match COVID-19 symptoms are often included in the list of possible side effects with most any prescription drug I’ve heard advertised and most also include the phrase “sometimes fatal.”
So given the fact that when the President spoke out about hydroxychloroquine, why did the leftist media act like it was more dangerous than any other drug — especially when physicians have been prescribing it for things like rheumatoid arthritis, malaria, and lupus for decades with no documented reports of significant issues?
Dwight Needens
Quincy
Shocked by use of flag
I was shocked to see the front page photo of the immigration services director demonstrating the use of the American flag as a face mask (Hand in Hand learns to social distance).
With any number of ways to cover your mouth available, why was our flag used?
In 1942, the U.S Congress passed a joint resolution known as the U.S. Flag Code with specific guidelines as how to use, display, and treat our flag with honor and respect.
This codes states “the flag should never be displayed or used in such a way that it might be torn, soiled, or damaged in any way, and should never have anything placed on it. It should never be used for wearing apparel, advertising purposes, embroidered on cushions or hankerchiefs, printed on paper napkins or boxes, nor used as any portion of a costume.”
I’m surprised this instructor, and this newspaper, didn’t think this one through better. Hopefully, in the future, they will.
Kerry MacPhail
Wenatchee