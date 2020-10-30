Thank you for supporting The Hat Project
Make A Difference Day made a huge difference to The Hat Project.
We received tons of super yarn and even some hats and scarves. Our program (of mostly old people!) makes and donates hats, etc. to those who need them here in our valley and this year on the border also.
We want to thank everyone for their incredible generosity. We are most grateful.
Should anyone have more yarn to give please leave it at the YWCA Thrift Store in Wenatchee or call me at 509-387-1721.
Aïda Bound
Wenatchee
Thanks, PUD, for helping Old Glory
Just wanted to let everyone know what a great group of people we have working at the PUD.
We at American Legion Post 10 Legion had an issue with our flag pole and a fellow Legionnaire mentioned contacting the PUD for possible assistance.
Within 45 minutes the PUD sent someone over and got “Old Glory” back up and flying again!
Great job! Thank you again!!
Joe Dutter, House Committee Member American Legion Post 10
Wenatchee
Project doesn’t belong in Upper Squilchuck Basin
The September wildfires in North Central Washington that burned over 400,000 acres and 90 homes should remind us the urban village Tamarack Saddle LLC hopes to build in the upper Squilchuck Basin (adjacent to Mission Ridge) is mismatched to the area.
Studies show 85 percent of wildfires are human caused, so this development would endanger itself (and homes down valley) by placing hundreds of new recreationalists in our dry forests each summer.
Meanwhile, the project’s intent to build only one road to access and exit the village is unacceptably inadequate. Fire codes require at least two access roads for developments of this size so wildfires can’t engulf a solitary road, leaving occupants imprisoned. Fire crews would not be dispatched to protect this village during major fires because the design is a known trap where firefighters die. Thus, an approaching fire like the recent Cold Springs Fire would result in catastrophic loss of property and probable loss of life.
The development is also inappropriately dense for the location. The current zoning allows one residence per 20 acres while the proposed development will increase density a hundredfold, placing about 4,000 beds in houses, apartments, condos, and hotels situated on about 180 acres of land.
Recently, I spoke to a local wildlands firefighter dispatched to one of the September wildfires north of us. On the windy days when those fires flared, the Cold Springs Fire was burning 10,000 acres of ground per hour and fire crews had no impact whatsoever upon the destruction. I asked this career firefighter what would have happened to a village located in the upper Squilchuck Basin had it faced a similar windblown fire. “Both the Squilchuck and Stemilt basins would be gone — nothing would be left standing.”
I ask our county officials to apply the strictest county, state, and national fire codes to this development. Those who invest and live in this village deserve to be safeguarded from deadly flaws with the current proposal. Tamarack Saddle’s initial design, which skimps on access but packs in dwellings, clearly places the maximization of profits over the safety of people.
Andy Dappen
Wenatchee
Look deeper and remember
I have a message for anyone who thinks wearing a mask is a violation of their constitutional rights. Maybe we should all look a little deeper and remember that the history of America is a history of sacrifice.
During WWII, we rationed food and gasoline. We couldn’t just go to the grocery store and buy what we wanted. We were all given a book of stamps that we had to submit along with our money. If we ran out of stamps we had to wait for the next issue of the stamps. We did this to support our troops fighting for freedom in Europe.
What was that?
It was a sacrifice, not a violation of our rights. We each submitted to that inconvenience in order help each other.
On the West Coast we instituted blackouts and curfews. We were in danger of our cities being bombed so we all agreed to use candles instead of electric lights and to be in our homes after a certain hour. Again, a sacrifice.
In the Vietnam War, 50,000 American troops lost their lives; the ultimate sacrifice. That war lasted nearly 10 years. The coronavirus has taken over 220,000 lives in less than 10 months.
And you can’t wear a mask? Is it too heavy?
I don’t mean to be disrespectful but we’re in a different war now and like other wars in our history we need to help each other and hopefully win that war.
Masks work. Let’s use them. Please.
Bill Hanson
Leavenworth
‘Young voices’ support Moore
Young voices have been overlooked and unrepresented in our local government. It is time for young people to stand up, advocate for ourselves, and create the district we want to see.
That is why our team of over 40 young people from around North Central Washington are organizing for Adrianne Moore’s campaign for State Representative.
We are students, essential workers, activists, community leaders, athletes, third generation locals, outdoor enthusiasts, young professionals, business owners, home owners, musicians, farmers, teachers, and lawyers.
Some of us are immigrants and LGBTQIA+. Some of us are not yet old enough to vote.
We support Adrianne because our generation will bear the brunt of environmental changes. We want to be able to afford higher education. We want to continue living and working in the same communities where we grew up, and rising housing costs are pushing us out of our own hometowns. We support Adrianne because we deserve to attend quality schools now and we want to send our future children to quality schools as well.
Adrianne will build a stronger community through accessible healthcare and liveable wages and housing costs.
Adrianne Moore is a politician who we can trust and relate to. She shows up for farmworkers and listens to the latino community in our valley. She listens to us and she will listen to you.
We are the Future of the 12th District. We are asking you to look towards the future of our community and vote for Adrianne Moore for State Representative.
Marieka Campbell, 13
Perry Keziah, 24
Emma Lucy Anderson, 26
Shae Morgan, 17
Heather Hayes, 16
Charlotte Massey, 24
Lena Nelson, 17
Stephanie Jordan, 22
Menno Sennesael, 24
Aidan Ringel, 18
Zoe Thomas, 17
Emilie Jimenez, 15
Isabel Menna, 14
Caroline Menna, 12
Luz Esbeidy Monserrat Estrada Gonzalez, 22
Jim Neely, 31
Lazo Gitchos, 19
Keeley Brooks, 17
Tillie Leroy, 16
Lisa Witkowski, 26
Natalia Garibay, 19
‘Here’ voting for Moore
Marcel Proust suggested that we don’t have to leave home to change our perspective when he said, “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in seeing with new eyes.”
In his editorial in the Wenatchee World on September 19th, Steve Piccirillo suggested that the changing perspectives of local voters was due to an influx of outsiders from “there” who want to bring their values “here.” While it’s true that our community is growing, there are many of us who have been here for a very long time who now realize that the values that Mr. Piccirillo enumerated, which we share, are not being advanced by many of the leaders we have elected to office.
He cited campaign contributions as evidence of his point.
Let’s take a look at one local race for state Representative. According to PDC filings, incumbent Keith Goehner has raised 5.5 times as much money from large corporations and political action committees as Adrianne Moore. If you remove PAC and corporate contributions from the picture, Ms. Moore has raised 2.5 times more than Rep. Goehner, from more than three times the number of individual donors. If campaign contributions are an indication of “there” vs. “here,” Ms. Moore’s support appears to be overwhelmingly from “here,” whereas Mr. Goehner’s appears to be in large measure from “there.”
I believe our communities are growing weary of being patronized every election cycle with incumbents who say they share our values but vote against them when they get to Olympia and fall in line with the values of their corporate donors.
I’m from “here,” and I’m voting for Adrianne Moore.
Kris Cameron
Wenatchee
Vote for Kim Schrier
I am writing as a member of the community. The views and opinions expressed are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of my employer Confluence Health.
I want to encourage every eligible American to exercise the privilege of voting in the November 3rd election. The United States is a free democracy. We get to elect our leaders, appreciate them when they lead us well, and replace them when they do not. The collective “we” decides the future direction of this Country, this State, this County, and the community we live in. Voting is our individual responsibility, and if we do not, we are not doing our part as Americans.
I would like to encourage support for Kim Schrier as our representative in the eighth United States Congressional District.
I first met Representative Schrier during her campaign prior to the 2018 election and found her to be a good listener. Listening to understand all sides of any issue, and willing to admit when she did not understand an issue, and then striving to improve her understanding.
Since then in my interactions with her, I see that she cares about all the various demographic groups in our district, recognizing that the perspectives and needs may be different, but all important to those involved.
Leadership needs a calm demeanor, the willingness and ability to listen, and humility. Then a willingness to have the best interests of all living in the District at heart, no matter the issue. All of us will not be happy with every decision, but with Kim Schrier I trust we all have been heard, and she is doing her absolute best to represent all of us.
Thank you Representative Schrier and I encourage everyone in the eighth district to support her.
Pete Rutherford
Wenatchee
Glad I already voted for Schrier
Today, I received a mailing from the campaign for Jesse Jensen for Congress.
The gist of the mailing was that if re-elected to the United States Congress Mr. Jensen’s opponent, Dr. Kim Schrier, would be instrumental in the imposition is a state sales tax on Washington State residents.
As I understand it, a state income tax could only come about through the action of the state legislature. This tells me that, ideology aside, Dr. Schrier would be the preferred candidate simply on the basis of competence.
Mr. Jensen is clearly campaigning for a job he doesn’t understand. Either that or he is using the scare tactic common to most Republicans in asserting that their opponents will blindly raise all taxes. I’m glad I already voted for Kim Schrier.
Bruce Herring
Wenatchee
Follow the money
If Tiffany Gering “Wants to Help Chelan County Avoid Lawsuits,” as The Wenatchee World headline says (Oct 17), then why is her campaign for County commissioner largely funded by donors currently engaged in an expensive lawsuit against Chelan County?
According to financial filings reported in Oct 20 Wenatchee World, Gering’s largest contributors are current and former officers and spouses of the Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC), which recently filed a lawsuit against Chelan County in August.
Gering’s other top donors include short-term rental LLC’s whose owners are members of STRACC, and therefore also party to the lawsuit against Chelan County.
Gering’s platform of avoiding lawsuits is commendable.
But at the same time, she accepts some $10,000 in campaign donations from parties currently suing the county. If Gering wants to claim to listen to both sides of an issue before making up her mind, she would do well to avoid taking money from those eager to sue the county to try to derail county governance.
Barbara Rossing
Leavenworth
Trump and racism
No doubt trying to humor us in the presidential candidates’ debate, our POTUS informed us, while somehow keeping a straight face — something we could hardly say for for his opponent nor the rest of the national audience — that he was “the least racist person in the room,” and has done more for the Black people than any president since Abraham Lincoln.
This coming from a leader who has described the Black Lives Matter movement as a symbol of hate, who advocates that black athletes expressing their First Amendment rights be fired, who fails to condemn outright racist organizations like the Proud Boys and the KKK, in one instance claiming that “there are good people on both sides”.
But perhaps first and foremost was an issue that went unsaid. As citizens of this country, the 15th (along with the 19th) Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to vote, while our Fearful Leader, along with his campaign and much of his party, goes out of his way to characterize Voting By Mail as fraud and de-fund the Post Office, shut down voting precincts, and otherwise cause persons (mainly of lesser means) to have to risk their health and lives by waiting in line for the better part of a day in this time of pandemic, in attempting to suppress the right of a significant percentage of Black Americans to vote.
If as you say, Sir Donald, you’ve done so much good for these people, why are you so afraid to have them vote?
It couldn’t possibly be because they just don’t “get it” and might actually vote against you, could it?
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee
Vote GOP out
The GOP, already the most dangerous organization in human history, due to their disinformation campaign of denial of civilization-crippling climate change, keeps getting worse.
It has been clear for some time that they don’t believe in democracy but the signs are pointing more and more that they are preparing to stage a coup against democracy. This is an incredible claim and it needs strong evidence. That evidence is summarized by Barton Gellman in a November, Atlantic article, “The Election That Could Break America”.
That the GOP doesn’t want everyone to vote is incontrovertable. The leader of the GOP has admitted that if everyone voted “you would never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Voter suppression has been the main tool, which the GOP has used for years.
The new tactics this year are 1) the mental incapacity of the leader of the GOP to concede if he loses the election, 2) his endlessly repeated pathological lies about voter fraud with mail-in ballots and 3) his repeated demands that the election results be determined on Nov. 3 before all the ballots are counted.
The goal is to delegitimize the results if it looks like he is going to lose and allow GOP legislatures in swing states to declare the election results fraudulent and appoint their own slate of electors to represent their preferred election result to Congress.
The best chance to prevent this outcome is to have the Democratic candidate win in a landslide.
If we are to continue to have a democracy and organized human society survive, the GOP needs to be removed from power and consigned to the dustbin of history.
Pierre Dawson
Cashmere