A long, shameful history of racism
I stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Young and old, men and women, black and white all demanding an end to the institutional racism we all know exists in this country. It wasn’t just about the murder of George Floyd; it was the unending list of unarmed black men and women killed by cops in recent years. Some shot in the back running away from a traffic stop, some choked to death for selling $2 worth of cigarettes on the street. Some shot in their cars doing nothing. Modern-day lynching.
We have a long shameful history of racism toward black and brown people. The legacy of the original sin of slavery. Our country was built on slavery and we fought a bloody civil war over states willing to have slaves. Yet while hundreds of thousands marched in the streets across the world, the U.S. Senate voted against a law forbidding lynching! Seven different U.S. presidents proposed anti-lynching legislation over the years, none of which passed in the House of Representatives. The Klu Klux Klan rode their horses in the 1926 Wenatchee Apple Blossom paraded, decked out in their white hoods. Now we have militia members decked out like the military parading through Wenatchee to intimidate people from using their First Amendment rights.
Twelve days of marching have been encouraged by the lack of leadership from the Trump administration. There has been no empathy or unity in the face of the pandemic, and Trump’s response to Black Live Matter is “Bring in the Federal troops, clear the streets, put them in jail.” Meanwhile at least six retired military generals and admirals have condemned Trump and opposed the use of military against U.S. citizens.
Now maybe people will begin to understand why Colin Kaepernick sacrificed his NFL career to take a knee in protest during the national anthem. Now dozens of current or former NFL players are joining Kaepernick to protest our systemic racism. There will be no NFL if the black players boycott. Vote in November.
Joe Kelly
Ardenvoir
Dialogue is a good first step
In Omak, on June 4, while using our constitutional right to peacefully assemble and express views on equal justice, another group used its constitutional right to peacefully assemble and bear arms. Almost all of our local militia exchanged pleasantries as we marched by. As they were concerned about peace marchers, I was concerned about them.
Certainly, those guarding businesses were anxious for the well-being of their stores, the news having reported that police were unable to protect other cities from looting. That makes sense. They were also able to demonstrate the right to open carry an impressive array of armaments. Yet, I am sadly aware of the number of lives lost to fellows with automatic rifles.
The police, who respectfully monitored the peace marchers, seemed not to monitor the gentlemen on the rooftops carrying military-style weapons. After Las Vegas, with a shooter in an elevated position, those fellows inspired questions. What might have happened had my 66 year-old feet tripped, my sign and I lunging into a window, cracking it? People near me might step forward, reach out to help, and be misinterpreted as looters. How would the police have protected us and themselves from a mistaken perception on the rooftop?
Nonetheless, the day was good. Many people who rarely encounter one another, saw each other while revealing their divergent values, and they smiled, mostly.
For some were not smiling. Had they been held up in traffic? Do they disdain people who press for equal justice? Do they prefer white privilege? For myself, too many sons have been tried, convicted and executed in the streets. No woman’s son should die that way. How do they see our encounter?
Together, we made our Constitution visible. One organizer, early on, introduced himself to two men bearing arms. I overheard the respectful conversation. Because familiarity builds trust, in the future, I hope the police will mix with the crowd gathering in the park. Each of us hold assumptions about others that conversations can clarify so that we might know each other beyond the blue, the signs and the armaments. Let us seek open conversation always.
Victoria Velategui
Riverside
Disband police? Absurd
I am of the understanding that many of our local officials and leaders are receiving letters requesting that we disband our law enforcement agencies. That is absurd. Just the other day I was telling my husband how grateful I am to be living in this community, where we value our neighbors, we respect and appreciate our law enforcement, where community matters, where we feel safe and love our surroundings.
I don’t want the people from outside, or others within to have the power to destroy what we all value here.
I, for one, am so appreciative of our local law enforcement agencies. They work together to preserve, protect and uphold the law. They support our right to protect ourselves and work toward community policing. They are visible and approachable to all of us and especially children. They hold the Chief for a Day program, where they honor terminally ill children chosen to be their chief, and involve the Washington State Patrol, Chelan and Douglas county sheriffs, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments and wildlife agencies.
They participate in the National Night Out program and host a Citizens Academy where civilians get in-depth information about inner workings of law enforcement agencies. Our sheriff participates in Coffee with A Cop; they have social media accounts, participate in Touch a Truck program, Guns & Hoses hockey event, do community K9 demonstrations, host free snowmobile safety classes, participate in the Apple Blossom Festival parade, participate in a literacy program by reading Dr. Seuss to students at Columbia Elementary, and are part of the Lunch Buddy Program where they have lunch with the same elementary student each week.
Our law enforcement connects with us, they are one of us, they are our community. Please stand with me in showing appreciation for our local law enforcement agencies.
Vicki Malloy
Malaga