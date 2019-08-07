Won’t read ‘Dilbert’ because of author’s actions
I know this won’t change anything on your Comic Page section, but after reading that the creator of “Dilbert” opened up an online app in the midst of the murder tragedy at the Gilroy Garlic Festival (so traumatized people could be interviewed for money and he would get 20%) has so repulsed me that I will no longer read Scott Adams’ strip.
The fact that he considers himself a Trump supporter, doesn’t disturb me nearly as much as his inhumane treatment of innocent people for personal gain. No, wait, that’s what has been modeled under the rule of his president.
Claudia Elliott
Leavenworth
Remember when a U.S. town asked for Russian aid?
Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony concerting Russian participation in our upcoming elections jogged my memory.
A small town in West Virginia (circa 1970s) had pleaded with government officials to fund a badly needed bridge repair. Their pleas were ignored.
When town officials sent a foreign aid request to Russia, only then did West Virginia respond.
Maybe the town mayor didn’t utter the phrase, “Russia if you’re listening,” but if Bob Mueller is right, Russian help in our next election might fix more than a broken bridge.
Joe Bissonnette
Cashmere