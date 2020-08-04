Our gene pool
Are we done yet? With the tantrums? Not by defiant children, but adults acting like children such as I witnessed in my local grocery recently where a maskless man strolled in and threw a hissy fit when he was politely given a mask to put on so he could stay. As he made a scene and bullied the hapless little clerk, his maskless young son looked on and learned.
Indeed, the tantrum would have made the maskless mental giant in the White House proud. And, of course, he had to blurt some indecency about our governor who, God forbid, might save some who are innocent.
To this man’s kind, may I say that I am with you on the issue of personal freedoms. I don’t like the bike-helmet laws, seat belt laws and others that protect only me from me. The manner of my demise should be my choice. But let’s make the distinction: We also have laws that protect me from you and you from me such as our speed limits which are more analogous than the often-used seat belt example.
Other contributors to this page and our police Chief Steve Crown (Rufus Woods 7/21) have tactfully pleaded for civility in this common cause but tolerance is waning. So, eat your peas, man up, be the role model your son deserves, and let us hope that you do not unwittingly embrace sheer Darwinism by self-sacrificing yourself to a more intelligent gene pool.
William Mark
East Wenatchee
Embrace the stabilize-and-ship model
An open letter to the Lake Chelan Community Hospital (LCCH) Board
Three years ago when LCCH Board of Directors was seeking public approval for the current hospital bond, there was community opposition. The opposing voices stated the following:
1. The new facility would be too grand and too expensive.
2. A better concept for this small community is to have a first-class emergency center which would stabilize the patients and then ship them to a larger facility (“stabilize and ship”).
3. The new facility would be insolvent no later than seven years after it was built.
4. The political landscape meant that existing government funding upheavals were likely.
In the past three years the LCCH has replaced the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with both temporary and permanent leaders. It is encouraging that the current CEO has publicly acknowledged that:
1. The LCCH is about $5 million in arrears.
2. To have any opportunity to build a new hospital before the government loan for $22 million expires in spring 2021, the hospital will have to close the clinic and Sanctuary NOW!
I sense that the LCCH Board and CEO are presently reconsidering carefully all the options and the best path forward. Please revisit the concept of “Stabilize and Ship” of emergency patients from a quality emergency care center instead of a complete hospital with all services. The Lake Chelan valley must be able to respond to local emergency health care needs (i.e., car accidents, heart attacks, falls and broken bones, birthing babies, marine accidents, etc.). Once the emergency room personnel have stabilized the patient, then the patient could be shipped to a larger facility.
Embracing the “Stabilize and Ship” concept will allow for the construction of a more modest facility, within the hospital’s means, which will meet the basic needs of the community. It is encouraging to know that you are re-evaluating the current unsatisfactory situation before rushing to consume government and local funds for a facility destined to fail.
Mike Sherer
Manson
Grizzy bears? No thanks
I guess Joe Scott did not attend the grizzly bear meeting we had in Chelan. I did. As I recall no one, no one was in favor of reintroducing the bears. I’m guessing Joe was attending meetings in Seattle and Olympia.
If Joe is so hot to bring back the grizzly, maybe he should start around his hometown. My family has had encounters with those bears and it was not a pleasant experience.
Most people who cross paths with grizzly are not so lucky. Hiking the PCT would become much more dangerous. Are you going to hike the PCT with your dog and your kids with grizzly bears around. Good luck with that bear spray.
I’ve heard you can tell if a grizzly is near by the sound of bells and the smell of bear spray.
Ed Isenhart
Chelan