More heroes than we thought
It has taken post-World War II America a long time to figure out that police, firefighters, and the military are not the only heroes in our society.
It is true that country music singers, rappers, movie stars, and billionaires have been getting more and more traction in recent decades. Outstanding individual pay-it-forward-type citizens have stood out as well.
But once the pandemic broke out, America finally realized we had to lean on health care workers, teachers, and even factory, transportation, and retail workers more than ever before. And those workers stood up to the task amazingly well.
In our democracy, especially in its economically and socially declining phase, we should also consider the existence of other, largely unrecognized, categories of heroes. In my mind these include non-profit founders, public health, welfare, and justice system officials (yes, even judges), small business owners, and newspaper editors.
And if we are somehow able to think like an actual free people, we can’t overlook our own family ancestors, our churches, our elected officials, and especially the founders of our nation.
Heroes are not defined alone by muscles, courage, and money. They must also have knowledge, public spirit, and exemplary lives.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(Seasonal NCW resident)
Rutherford has worked tirelessly to keep community safe
We the undersigned acknowledge the difficult and divisive state of our community which we are all experiencing. We understand the loss of jobs, the isolation, as well as the frustration and annoyance of mask wearing and mandates regarding vaccination.
However, we are saddened and frankly appalled at the vitriol directed at Confluence Health and it’s CEO, Dr. Peter Rutherford, as well as his wife. Dr. Rutherford has worked tirelessly to keep our community as safe as possible, as well as working to save lives and provide access to medical care for both Covid and non-Covid related illnesses.
In return, he and his wife have endured threats and shunning. We feel this is unfair and abusive and needs to stop. We feel the vast majority of Wenatchee citizens support and appreciate both Confluence and Dr. Rutherford. We urge the majority to speak out in support.
Respectfully submitted by:
Eliot Scull
Larry and Penelope Tobiska
Gene and Gloria Kupferman
Don and Barbara Flick
Ken and Jess Mills
Peter and Janet Bauer
Ben Knecht and Sandy Limbeck
Craig Garver and Barbara Hume
Doomed to mediocrity as a nation?
As a country, what have we accomplished since 1969 when we put a man on the moon?
How is it that we claim to be the best country in the world while countries like China, Taiwan, Germany and others zoom past us with technical accomplishments in transportation, robotics, chip manufacturing, etc.
Is it any wonder given the fact that we spend so much time blaming the other side instead of pulling together? Instead of listening to each other with respect and integrity even though we may not agree? How did we become a nation of people who expect to gain everything they want politically; and if we don’t get it, it’s the other side’s fault? How did we lose the willingness to compromise for the sake of the country and our democracy?
You might reply to these questions with “We’re the best country in the world!” No, we’re not! Not on any metric will you find that that is true. Is it any wonder?
We no longer pull together to achieve identified goals. We can’t even identify what those those goals are.
I’m convinced that our democracy will not be salvageable unless we can demonstrate respect, and integrity with each other not only in our government forums but with each other locally on the street or at the dinner table.
If we fail in that endeavor I am convinced we are doomed to mediocrity as a nation.
Eric Sperline
East Wenatchee
Hoping for a healthy, prosperous 2022
As we put away the holiday decorations, our thoughts turn to our hopes for the new year.
One universal hope is an end to Covid — or at the very least, control over the ever-new variants. Although some are still vaccine hesitant, we hope the new treatments and vaccines will work to our advantage.
It would be wonderful if we could find a just solution to our border woes, but I don’t see any Solomon-type solutions on the horizon.
However, I hope we can show some compassion for those fleeing, dictators, drug traffickers, lands baked by severe temperatures, and not lump those unfortunate souls with individuals who deserve incarceration.
Certainly, Dreamers deserve consideration for legal resident status or citizenship if they have been law-abiding residents in the United States.
As tumultuous as 2021 seemed, we got a glance at the goodwill people can and do show to one another (especially after all the weather-related destruction). Time magazine picked Elon Musk as person of the year for his pioneering development of new technology, which is commendable.
Others thought Dolly Parton should be recognized for her generous contributions to society. A noble gesture, but I would have picked Liz Cheney for her courageous stand to uphold truth and the constitution, without her party’s support (Adam Kinzinger being the exception). She had nothing to gain and everything to lose, but she held fast to her principles, the very essence of who and what we are as human beings.
We as a society can agree or disagree with Cheney and others about how we want our government to spend money or collect taxes, how to tackle global warming, and a myriad of other pressing issues, but I hope we can respect the dignity of others, promote truth rather than propaganda, accept defeat with grace, respect the law and turn down the volume on our differences.
I hope that good overwhelms demagoguery, that kindness outshines hate and as unrealistic as it sounds, that we all have a healthy, prosperous 2022.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Thank you Betty White for your endless kindess
It’s a sad day, all of the “Golden Girls” are gone — and so is any reminder of a time of morals, sharing, connection, and that old saying to “treat others as you would want to be treated.”
Now it seems, there are endless contests featuring goals of being rude or “the most outlandish” or the most opposed to consideration of others, as well as the most determined to get their moment of fame — no matter its cost to anyone else.
I miss the days of manners and of living to connect with others. I hope they are not gone but fear covid has locked the gate on a return to connection, especially with some of the policies being implemented “temporarily.”
They seem to be more scare-and-separate tactics than a way of finding connection and cooperation again.
This has to stop.
Humans are social beings. We can’t survive solo. Babies die from “failure to thrive” under circumstances similar to those being implemented (or at least recommended) these days. We need to climb out of covid and back into connection, our existence depends on it.
The imposed barriers to connecting with others cause more harm than the virus; look at the increase in crime and suicide.
Humans need humanity — on a trusted and frequent level. I miss Rose’s St. Olaf naivety; I miss connecting with uncovered faces, and with open arms and hands. I miss pre-covid comfort and so much that covid has taken, along with the lives of those we love. Let’s endeavor to return to connection and consideration and to let covid no longer rule.
Seeing two kids under 12 with their mom, all masked up and playing 15 feet apart outside in snow inspired this letter, along with the death of Betty White who inspired kindness and belief in the good in others for 99 years.
As my sweet mom used to say. “God bless her, and all of us, real good!” Thank you Betty (and Rose), for your endless kindness, decency and hopeful nature. We need more of it. Her loss can help us remember.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Thanks to school bus drivers who helped Amtrak passengers
Thanks to the school bus drivers and their fearless leader Jenn Sea for coming to the aid of 145 Amtrak passengers stuck on a train because of the snow. (“Wenatchee bus drivers come to the aid of stranded Amtrak passengers,” Jan. 8)
Sadly, it reminds me of the 3.8 million children in our country, temporarily lifted out of poverty by the Child Tax Credit, about to fall back. We can be a part of preventing that by calling on our members of Congress to renew this ladder out of poverty by passing the Build Back Better Act. Let’s continue the fine example of these drivers who took time to make a difference.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish
Not rehiring baseball coach a surprise and disappointment
Wenatchee High School Administration’s decision not to renew Coach Jeff Zehnder’s contract comes as a surprise and a disappointment.
Many are left wondering why and only the administrator(s) can answer that question. Coach Zehnder has a proven track record with a very high win percentage, several state final four appearances and a number of coach of the year awards.
However, his best achievements are the more intangible ones — the relationships he’s built with former players, coaches and community members. He is well respected in the baseball community. He has worked tirelessly to help his players prepare for and move on to the next level.
And Wenatchee High School has the best baseball facility and field in the league due to his efforts to secure funding. I have spoken to numerous people in your community and received many words of respect and admiration for Coach Zehnder and never any negative comments.
Apparently, none of that matters. I certainly hope the parents that complained are satisfied. In reality, regardless of whether you’re a coach, teacher, manager etc., you can’t possibly please everybody.
And people complain, especially when it comes to their kid. Rather than teaching their kid what they need to do to get better and compete for a starting job, they blame it on the coach. They pay thousands of dollars to put their kid on a team in Spokane or Seattle only to find out their kid ends up in the same situation as they would have if they stayed local.
Its always interesting to watch parents live vicariously through their children. And some will do (and say) anything to get their way.
Coaching, officiating and even teaching is rapidly becoming a thankless job due to poor parenting and is exacerbated by weak leadership in school administration. The days of 30-year tenured coaches are over, and some parents and administrators in Wenatchee have just shown why.
As for Coach Zehnder, he would be an asset to many programs all over the state should he so desire and the kids of those complaining parents, their baseball career will be over soon.
Dean Martinez
Moses Lake