Kudos to Central Washington Hospital!
After surgery and spending 13 days in the hospital I am now recovering.
The care I received through it all was excellent. The care from the doctors down to the nurses aides couldn’t have been better.
We are so fortunate to have such a high-caliber medical facility here in Wenatchee. Thank you one and all.
Contrad Everson
Wenatchee
The new Republican or Trumpian party?
Is it a great day to be a Republican? The new conservative values portrayed by our leader make easier to justify multiple divorces and its OK.
Republicans are the party of wealth tests for immigrants, nepotism, and name calling. The party of blame and it’s always Obama’s fault, the media’s fault, and everyone-but-I-am-to-blame Republican. The Republican party of saying one thing and doing another.
The true Republicans who still have ethics and pride need to distance themselves from the corrupt, blindly loyal, and self-interested Trumpian politicians.
A nation is judged on how it treats its weak, poor, and elderly, from what I see we all fail. Rome fell hard, so could we unless we become one not a nation divided and falling further apart vote by vote.
K.C. Mulhall
Wenatchee
We need more political choices
The problem with national elections this year is that there’s only two parties. If you don’t like what’s in one, you are almost backed-into the other.
This should be the year, and the decade, that Democrats and Republicans fractionate into several new parties.
We have a need for a Socialist Party, and also a Watergate-type party . . . call it the Do What I Want “Your Fired” Party. Also, a moderate-to-liberal billionaire’s party. We’ll call it the Tom and Mike Party. Give lots of ordinary people a chance to be friends with the 1%.
We’d need a Demagogue Party, a place for central planner types who have a clear vision of where to go, but no shoes to get there (think Elizabeth). And one for millennials and Z-ers called the Future Leaders of America Pete Party.
Biden can stay with the Democrat party. And the party of Lincoln? That spot’s available folks!
Kimball Shinkoskey
Wenatchee
Immersion is the best teacher
Just read and re-read and re-read “A place to call home” by Karina Vega-Villa, your recent Guest Opinion author, comparing native-English speakers to English language learners test scores.
It seems to me it is self evident in the context of her own analysis that the more Latinx learn and speak English the more likely the test scores will come into alignment.
I wonder why I have employees who have lived in Wenatchee for 30 years since immigrating from Spanish-speaking Central American countries who still do not speak, much less understand English?
From my own experience as an exchange student in Germany in the mid 60’s, immersion is the best teacher.
Dive in and make the switch. In a year or so you will come to the surface and perform nicely in the new environment.
Learning a new language is an enriching brain tool. It would be great if we all had ability in more than one language.
Our collective table will surely grow when we all speak and understand and communicate in the same language.
Mike Scott
East Wenatchee
Making hydro innovations real
The Wenatchee World recently reported on an important research and development project that Chelan County PUD is pursuing, aimed at removing thousands of gallons of oil from turbines at projects on the Columbia River.
We’re supporting state legislation, HB 2825, that would help advance a non-oil lubrication technology for hydropower turbine hubs.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Keith Goehner, would create a tax exemption to help make this project possible. We greatly appreciate the hard work by Sen. Brad Hawkins in the last legislative session to sponsor a bill to promote greater tax parity for hydropower. His work, along with strong support from Rep. Mike Steele, has paved the way for the current legislation and has created greater awareness about how our industry contributes to a clean energy economy.
We have more work to do to bring these hydropower innovations closer to reality, and we’re grateful for the continued support by leaders in our community.
Tracy Yount Director of External Affairs
Chelan County Public Utility District