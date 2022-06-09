Celebrate Flag Day June 14 with Cashmere Post 64
When we look at the flag, do we remember that it flies overhead in battle? Do we realize how many soldiers it inspires? Can we fathom how many of those men and women give their lives to protect everything that flag symbolizes: Freedom, justice and equality to all mankind?
These soldiers fight for you and me. They perform their duties in war and peace to protect their friends and family.
We honor that service when we salute the flag. Materially, the flag is nothing more than fabric and thread.
A veteran looks at that flag and remembers. They celebrate their nation when they salute the flag.
Should we not do the same?
So, the next time you gaze up at that waving banner, the next time you put your hand on your heart, the next time you are tempted to mindlessly repeat a memorize pledge, remember the veteran.
Celebrate all that they do and all that they have given us through their service.
Our flag was designed in 1776 by seamstress Elizabeth (Betsy) Ross. The American flag is one of the oldest national emblems and it’s true birthday is recognized on the day George Washington presented it to the Continental Congress, June 14, 1777.
Flag Day was first observed by a proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson. Congress adopted a joint resolution for Flag Day Aug. 3, 1949. Even before that federal government order, the American Legion prompted schools and cities to hold special celebrations on June 14.
Cashmere American Legion Post 64 will hold a special ceremony on Flag Day Tuesday June 14 at the Legion Hall, 401 Sunset Highway at 9 a.m. to burn an old and tattered flag.
Everyone is invited to join them. Please hang your American Flag proudly on Flag Day, June 14 and every day.
God bless America.
Linda Ingraham
President Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary 64
How can cancer be so pervasive?
I’m walking to support the American cancer Society in the Relay for Life in a few weeks; and today, I received a mighty and extremely generous donation from the wife of a cancer survivor, and it got me thinking about this parasite we’ve named cancer.
Frankly, I am baffled. How can it be so pervasive? Everyone — absolutely everyone — I know either has been treated for; has died from, has a friend in treatment or died from, or has a close relative (son, mother, wife, etc.) who has died or has cancer!
We’ve made great progress and taken tremendous strides to combat it; yet it lingers and worse — it grows! I’d like some news on the breakthroughs in research as to cause; some semblance of info that eradication has begun.
I want to call this a parasite and annihilate it — for good.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Scooters are bad for Wenatchee
It’s hard to write this because I understand the desire to bring Wenatchee some semblance of “big city” feel, and I understand how much fun they are, but these scooters are the worst thing to happen to this town in quite some time.
Tonight, as a man nearly ran me down on the sidewalk, I told him to look at the sticker on the scooter he was riding — the one that says “Don’t ride on the sidewalk.” He called me a purple-haired weirdo.
He rode back over a few minutes later, this time on the road, to apologize for the way he spoke to me. We engaged for a few minutes and my friend and I explained that we’d already seen countless people nearly run down — that I had seen a 20-something literally take out a corgi on the Loop Trail.
But, even while apologizing, he still referred to the sidewalk as “my lane of travel.” And that is what everyone will always see.
It’s a combination of thoughtlessness among those that avail themselves of the scooters and a legitimate fear of being hit by one of the thoughtless drivers in this town who take the blind curve in front of Sure to Rise Bakery at 45 mph. But businesses are going to suffer and people are going to get hurt.
And whether that guy stepped up and did the right thing by coming back to apologize, he still was traveling full speed down the middle of the sidewalk to begin with because there’s no enforcement of any kind so far.
Wenatchee either needs to come up with some kind of way to mitigate the bad behavior of scooter riders (and the drivers who might hit them) or get rid of them.
Andrew Simpson
Wenatchee