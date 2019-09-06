Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--The Salmon Cannon, an invention of Seattle-based Whooshh Innovations, will debut to the public on the Columbia River on Tuesday.
The technology will be demonstrated at the Chief Joseph Dam on the north side of the river from 1 to 3 p.m. The tube, which evolved out of technology used to harvest apples, was created with the goal of helping salmon return to the upper reaches of the Columbia River.
The Chief Joseph Dam is the farthest point salmon can travel up the Columbia River.
Representatives from Whooshh will be there to answer questions. The cannon, a pneumatic tube that shuttles fish up and over obstacles, is being tested on the Columbia River by Whooshh and the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers.
In August, a 2014 video of a salmon being shot through a thin, flexible tube went viral. Prior to that, the Colville Confederated Tribes released 30 salmon into the Columbia River above Chief Joseph Dam.