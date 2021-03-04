Salmon science | Diving for the sake of fish at Rock Island Dam

ROCK ISLAND — Chelan County PUD diver Donnie Lane, wearing a diving suit and protected inside a metal cage, was lowered from a crane into the frigid Columbia River at Rock Island Dam Tuesday.
In what looked like part of a magic act, Lane stepped out of the cage, debris floating around him, and slipped beneath the murky water.
Lane is part of a PUD effort to install 25-foot aluminum I-beams to the upriver side of Rock Island dam, getting ready for new fish tag detection equipment.
In April, 1,000 yearling Chinook salmon will be tagged and released from both this dam and Rocky Reach dam to measure survival rates.
The fish study is required every 10 years at each of the Columbia River dams to assure at least a 91% survival rate through the dam system. PUD Senior Fisheries
Biologist Lance Keller said the new sensors that will be able to identify individual fish as they go through the dam — either over the spillway or through the turbines.
They will also be able to locate the fish using sensor arrays downriver from the dam.
In the 10 years since they last performed a survey like this, the tags inserted into the small fish are more than 50 percent lighter. A similar survey will be made in two years at Rocky Reach Dam.
The PUD has a crew of six certified divers who perform from 400 to 500 dives every year, according to diving supervisor Brent Thrapp. They also work in other departments in the PUD when not diving.
Even though the water is just above freezing, the divers’ suits are fed a supply of warm water that keeps them from getting too cold.
The generator unit and two spill gates near where Lane was diving had been tagged not to be operated nor opened while they are working in the water.
Looking on from a nearby trailer Justin Wilkinson kept tabs on monitoring equipment that supplied Lane with Nitrox — a mixture of nitrogen and oxygen. Part of Lane’s diving equipment is a video camera that other divers monitor inside the trailer.
On Tuesday, the crew was determining how to remove old pipes and brackets that had been attached to the dam about 20 years ago and that were covered in thick algae.
A two-way communication system allowed Lane to talk with the divers inside the trailer as they determined how to pull away the old metal. Another diver was on standby, his helmet and coiled air, water, and communication tubing sitting nearby on the deck of the dam.
The depth of the dive was only 20 feet, so protection from decompression sickness wasn’t needed although a decompression chamber was available at the west end of the dam.
Once the brackets are installed, the sensors will be slid down the I-beams, lowered into place in the river. From there, the fish will be monitored as they approach, go through, and leave the dam headed for the Pacific Ocean.
The results of the study should be completed by September of 2021. In 2010, the PUD showed a survival rate of 94 percent for spring chinook through the Rock Island Dam Project.
The Rock Island dam study was originally scheduled for 2020 but the PUD was granted a deferral because of planned maintenance on the Powerhouse 1 turbines.