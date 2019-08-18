Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--The Salvation Army is removing its donation trucks from Portland-Vancouver area Fred Meyers at the end of the month.
Alexa Morris, director of communications and marketing for The Salvation Army Cascade Divisional Headquarters, said the nonprofit has an opportunity to restructure the thrift store model to lower costs.
In Clark County, this change will shutter the donation trucks at 7411 N.E. 117th Ave. and 16600 S.E. McGillivray Blvd. in Vancouver, and 401 N.W. 12th Ave. in Battle Ground.
Service at the donation trucks will end Aug. 30, impacting 21 employees. Morris said employees who do not find other jobs in other Salvation Army programs will receive severance pay commensurate with their years of service and help finding other jobs.
Fred Meyer has for the past 10 years been a partner of The Salvation Army, a faith-based nonprofit offering a variety of programs and services to people in need.
"We're thankful for the years they provided space for our donation trucks in their local parking lots," Morris said in an email.
After the donation truck closure, people can still drop off donations at The Salvation Army Family Stores:
--11808 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver.
--2990 S.E. Hogan Road, Gresham, Ore.
--10174 S.E. 82nd St., Happy Valley, Ore.
--642 Lancaster Drive N.E., Salem, Ore.
The Vancouver store opened in March 2015 after its former location on Northeast Highway 99 closed to make room for a Fred Meyer fueling station.
News of the donation trucks' closure comes a couple of weeks after the nonprofit said it would close its Northeast Portland drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for men in September, affecting 72 employees.
Thrift store proceeds have supported The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Portland. With the program change, proceeds will be used to support social service programs operated by The Salvation Army.