GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO
TV: 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday, NBC
Line: Bears by 3
Over/under: 46 {
Sam Farmer's pick: The Packers are going to be better this season, but they seldom play well at Chicago. Chuck Pagano will have the Bears blitzing more than former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio _ now head coach of the Denver Broncos _ so Aaron Rodgers might catch them once or twice. Bears 27, Packers 23
___
(c)2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):