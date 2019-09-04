GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO

TV: 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday, NBC

Line: Bears by 3

Over/under: 46 {

Sam Farmer's pick: The Packers are going to be better this season, but they seldom play well at Chicago. Chuck Pagano will have the Bears blitzing more than former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio _ now head coach of the Denver Broncos _ so Aaron Rodgers might catch them once or twice. Bears 27, Packers 23

___

(c)2019 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):

Los Angeles Times