July 28-- Jul. 28--SAMISH ISLAND -- More than 40 artists shared work created from materials including fabrics, wood, concrete, glass and more Saturday at the 23rd annual Samish Island Arts Festival.
The goal is to create a platform for local artists and showcase a variety of mediums, said Delta Campbell, a member of the festival committee.
One of her mediums is concrete, which she pours over molds to create flower pots, birth baths and other objects, and paints them colorfully. She said she likes to recycle objects to use as molds, from peanut butter cup candy molds to an old pair of gloves.
At another booth, first-time exhibitor Susan Burke of Bellingham said that both kids and adults are drawn to the "critters" she makes of upcycled wool and cloth.
"I like to use up the materials I have," she said.
Beth McGurran of Sedro-Woolley has been showing at the festival for 10 years, and creates bowls from fabric and rope.
"What I like (about the festival) is the atmosphere and people that come," she said.
Bay View artist Cristal McQueen does photography and design, and explains that her work incorporates the cats and dogs she has photographed at the Skagit Humane Society. She said she likes the slower-paced feel of this festival compared to other events.
The featured artist this year was Kitty Bluhm, who photographs the Pacific Northwest.
At the kids craft table, Addisyn Regh, 2, added dabs of bright color to white shells. Parents Eric and Julie Regh recently moved from Utah to Anacortes and said they were exploring local festivals to get to know the community.
The event also included live music, food and a beer garden. Ten percent of all sales support the Samish Island Community Center.
