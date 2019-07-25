SAN DIEGO _ An apartment complex that calls for housing low-income renters in a separate building was not approved Wednesday by a downtown planning agency amid concerns that it felt like segregation.
The proposal from Vancouver-based Pinnacle International is a complex known as Pinnacle Pacific Heights that includes a 32-story building for market-rate renters and an adjacent eight-story building for 58 rent-restricted units. Poorer renters would not have access to a 32nd floor roof deck or pool on the market-rate side, and would have to enter the building in a separate entrance. The market-rate tower, which would be located between A and B streets on 11th Avenue, proposes a total of 387 housing units.
Board members of Civic San Diego, which considered the project Wednesday, were critical of Pinnacle's plan for separating the two classes of residents. The board stopped short of denying the project outright and instead sent it back to a lower committee to be heard in September, opening the door to reconsideration by the full board in the fall.
"This is segregation at its finest," said board member Robert Robinson. "The design is bad. This is wrong. Who is paying who to do this kind of stuff?" Robinson, who is African-American, said he knows what it is like to feel segregated against and that the Pinnacle project reminded him of the old Jim Crow laws in the South.
Board members strongly urged Pinnacle find a way to integrate both groups of residents before returning to the agency in September.
Pinnacle responded that it was unlikely it could produce such a plan and suggested that it may end up not building any subsidized dwellings at all. Instead, it would simply opt to pay an "in-lieu" fee, which many other developers of downtown housing projects have opted to do, said Pinnacle's legal counsel, David Dick.
"If this developer is not allowed to move forward with this project," Dick said, " ... The developer will be left with a choice of paying the inclusionary housing fee. And that fee will go into the account wherever it goes. Those units will be built wherever they are going to be built. It won't be downtown, we know that."
(EDITORS: BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM)
The board's vote to return the project to Civic's design review committee was 6-2, with Robinson and board member Paola Avila opposed. They had wanted to deny the project outright. The outcome of Wednesday's meeting, which was to be the final hearing on the project, was a substantial setback for Pinnacle, which is planning to build two other highrise residential buildings, which together with the 32-story tower, account for 962 housing units.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM)
Had it been approved, the project would have marked the first time a downtown developer had put low-income units in a different building as opposed to incorporating them into the same complex.
City affordable housing regulations task builders with making 10% of the units in a housing project affordable to low-income families, or they can pay a fee instead.
Wednesday's meeting was a raucous one with more than 50 members of the Local 619 Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters showing up to oppose the project. The labor union has been a frequent critic of Pinnacle for years, arguing it has poor labor standards _ something the Canadian company denies. There were so many union members at the meeting Civic asked them to go into an overflow room where they could listen to audio of the meeting.
"They are calling this inclusionary. Inclusionary to what? Their profit margins?" said David Hicks, a representative of the carpenters union. "We are telling people they don't have value, to go stay on your side of the tracks."
Complicating the entire discussion was a debate about Civic's legal authority in dictating the design of the project. Board members and staff stressed it may be outside the agency's scope to deny projects if proposals met all the criteria required, as Pinnacle had done. The Wednesday action comes as Civic San Diego's permitting power is due to be dissolved under a legal settlement, effectively returning downtown land use decisions to the city.
After nearly two hours of discussion, Dick, in an apparent effort to salvage the project, told the board the market-rate side of the project would be for-sale condos _ making it necessary to separate the buildings. The plan to build condos had never been mentioned by Pinnacle before at previous public hearings.
Civic staff reports had only described the market-rate housing as "dwelling units," and blueprints given to the board called them apartments.
Pinnacle's proposal for low-income housing was crafted as part of a "density bonus" program that allows it to build more units within three separate towers it wants to construct downtown as long as it builds the affordable units within one mile of its project. Pinnacle has proposed constructing one building in the Columbia district and two others in East Village.
If the developer changes its plans to provide low-income housing, and pay a fee instead, it would jeopardize its ability to take advantage of the bonus units. Pinnacle International is not new to San Diego, having built the red and yellow Pinnacle on the Park towers in East Village.
Circumstances somewhat similar to the Pinnacle project occurred in New York City in 2016 where a building called Extell had a separate entrance for low-income renters, nicknamed a "poor door" by the New York Post, and they were prevented from accessing certain amenities used by other renters.
Outrage over the door eventually led New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to insert language into a rent-regulation bill that required low-income renters to have the same common entrances and common areas as the renters paying full price.
Union members were not shy about calling up the New York City controversy.
"Does income determine a person's value?" said Jesse Garcia, a carpenters union member. "The people of San Diego deserve dignity and equality, regardless of income. Please say no to the poor door."
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):