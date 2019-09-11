The stars of the upcoming revival of "Plaza Suite" will have plenty of real-life experience to draw from.
Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick are set to star next year in the Neil Simon comedy, the "Sex and the City" star said Tuesday on social media.
Parker, 54, and Broderick, 57, will play three separate couples in the trio of one-acts set in a single hotel room, which first hit Broadway in 1968.
"An actor whom I get to love onstage and off," Parker wrote in an Instagram post teasing the show, which will have a pre-Broadway run in Boston. "I feel I've waited a lifetime."
The show's seven-week New York run opens March 13 at the Hudson Theatre.
"Plaza Suite" will be the second time the couple has appeared together on Broadway _ they were in a revival of the musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" in 1996, a year before they got married.
