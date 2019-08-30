Aug. 30-- Aug. 30--Portland International Raceway has a history of neck-and-neck racing and down-to-the-wire finishes. Takuma Sato knows that firsthand.
The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 30 car held off Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay to win by just 0.608 seconds in IndyCar Series' return to Portland last season.
It was the first time the country's top open-wheel racing series had raced at Portland in 11 years. The series returns this weekend, with the premier race scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
With most drivers experiencing the track for the first time last year, Sato and his team took advantage of a timely caution flag and some the unique features of Portland's storied track.
"It presents a wide opportunity in terms of strategy," said Sato, who started 20th a season ago. "Last year, we effectively used a two-stop strategy. But this racetrack has a great range of possibility. That's why the race got really exciting."
Portland has everything for the casual and the avid race fans. From high-speed corners to "technical, low-speed direction changes, it's just a great venue," said Sato, who knows he probably needs a better qualifying run this time around to take home the checkered flag.
The 42-year-old and former Indianapolis 500 winner is in the midst of his most successful season to date. He sits sixth in the points standings with two races to go, and has two wins, including last week's victory at Gateway in St. Louis.
"Our team right at the moment is great," Sato said. "It's helping we have a great momentum with the weekend we're heading into. We had a special weekend here last year, and we're wanting to have another great race this weekend."
While Sato is revered by Japanese American fans everywhere he goes, the Pacific Northwest is a special place for him.
"It's just showing a great community and a passion for sport, culture and art," Sato said. "This is a great region to be in together."
And while the on-track support and success last year makes the weekend exciting in its own right, Sato also will enjoy the area outside the nearly 2-mile road course this weekend.
"If you go downtown, you can not get wrong in terms of restaurant; it's all so great," Sato said. "This time of year in Portland is just fantastic."
Sato will be up against the top the sport has to offer.
Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is looking to seal the series title for the second time in his three-year run in the IndyCar Series.
Teammate Simon Pagenaud and Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi are closely trailing and looking to make up ground heading into the final week in Monterey, Calif.
Ryan Hunter-Reay also returns after a second-place finish at Portland last year. He's currently ranked seventh in the series standings.
Schedule
Friday (8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Events: Practice for MX-5 Cup, Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 Indy Lights and NTT IndyCar Series; Autograph sessions; Qualifying for Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights and USF2000.
Saturday (8:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)
Events: Practice for NTT IndyCar Series; Qualifying for MX-5 Cup, USF2000, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NTT IndyCar Series; Racing for Stadium Super Trucks, MX-5 Cup, Indy Lights, USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000.
Sunday (8:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
Events: Racing for MX-5 Cup, Indy Lights, Stadium Super Trucks, Indy Pro 2000, USF2000; NTT IndyCar Series Race starts at 12:40 p.m.
Tickets
General admission: $60 for 3-day pass; $20 Friday; $35 Saturday; $50 Sunday
Grandstand: $85-165 for 3-day pass; $70-80 for 1-day pass
Paddocks: $65 for 3-day pass; $40 for 1-day pass
Parking: Sold out; Fans encouraged to use TriMet's MAX Light Rail
More info at portlandgp.com