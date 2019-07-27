July 27-- Jul. 27--Evacuation notices have expanded on the Left Hand Fire near Cliffdell, and firefighters continue to battle wildfires north of Selah and on the Yakama Nation.
The Left Hand Fire near Cliffdell grew to 500 acres as of Saturday morning, according to a morning briefing from the Northwest fire coordination center. The fire is not contained.
Evacuation levels have been elevated to Level 3 "Go now" for 16 homes along Rock Creek Road and Big Rock Road due to safety and access issues for residents and firefighters, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management. Incident staff urged residents in this area be out by 6 a.m. today.
Another 250 homes along State Route 410 are on a Level 2 "set" order, meaning there is significant risk and the fire is moving closer. People should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
The fire is about 4 miles east of Cliffdell and 32 miles from Yakima. It was started by lightning during Tuesday's storm.
Forest Road 1702 is closed to the public. People are asked to avoid the fire area on State Route 410.
Pipeline Fire
The Pipeline Fire, about 7 miles north of Selah, was 20% contained and 6,515 acres as of Saturday morning. It was burning in brush and showing minimal fire behavior, according to the morning briefing.
Roughly 400 homes were issued Level 2 evacuation notices Wednesday, which remain in effect. Level 2 notices indicate there's a significant risk to the area and the fire is moving closer. Necessary items should be packed, and people with mobility or medical issues should evacuate.
The fire started Wednesday morning 12 miles north of Yakima and was caused by lightning, public information officer Michael Krueger said.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed about half of the Wenas Wildlife Area for safety reasons because of the fire on Friday. The eastern end of the wildlife area will be closed until about Aug. 25, affecting several popular trails and roads as firefighters mop up the blaze.
The closure order includes about 50,000 of the wildlife area's nearly 105,000 acres. Specifically included in the order are Sheep Company Road, Durr Road, Umtanum Ridge Road east of the intersection with Kelley Hollow Road, BelTel Road, Bull Pasture Road, Roza Creek Road, Buffalo Road and Lower Buffalo Road.
The closure also covers the Skyline Trail and the part of the Umtanum Creek Canyon Trail that's on WDFW land. The four gravel parking areas and wildlife area entrances are closed at Durr Road, Sheep Company Road, and Buffalo Road.
Kusshi Creek
The Kusshi Creek Fire on the Yakama Nation Reservation grew to 953 acres as of Saturday morning. It is 20% contained. It is burning in timber and is actively burning about 37 miles south of Yakima.