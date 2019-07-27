July 27-- Jul. 27--The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a phone number associated with the agency has been linked to reports of scam calls.
On Friday, the agency said it had received numerous reports of fraudulent phone calls coming from the local number 360-397-2211, or a similar number, according to a news release.
The scammer calls and says the sheriff's office has a warrant or other fines associated with the intended target's name. The caller then commonly advises they pay via gift cards to prevent arrest or legal action.
"The callers often will not allow the recipient to hang up, and want to maintain telephone contact the entire time, while requesting the recipients of the phone call travel to obtain the gift cards and then provide the information over the phone to the caller, who is impersonating a deputy, detective or other law enforcement officer," the news release says.
The sheriff's office does not collect any fines, fees or funds for legal matters on the phone or online. It encouraged anyone getting calls to make sure it's the real deal by calling 311 or visiting with deputies in person at 707 W. 13th St., in Vancouver.