July 23-- Jul. 23--Fire crews were working to extinguish a blaze at the Fair Oaks Estates senior living community late Monday night, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.
Crews were dispatched at 9:34 p.m. to 5404 N.E. 121st Ave., Suite 26. First arriving crews reported an attic fire in a single-story mobile home, according to the scanner.
One person and a dog have been displaced, according to the scanner.
A firefighter on scene reported about 20 minutes after the dispatch that the fire had been knocked down in the attic and that crews were working to clear the home of smoke, according to the scanner.
Neighbors called 911 after smelling smoke and banged on the door to see if anyone was home. No one answered, and the house was dark. The neighbors turned on sprinklers to stop the fire from spreading to the hedges that separated the mobile home park from One Lake Place Apartments.
