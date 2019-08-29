Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--MOSES LAKE -- Mr. Bertram had every kid in his class cover over the name tag on the desk. He was about to perform an amazing feat of memory -- or at least try an amazing feat of memory.
Wednesday was the first day of school at Knolls Vista Elementary, and Bill Bertram was going to name every kid in his fourth grade class on the first try. No name tags. He almost did it, too. He did need a couple of prompts -- kids had to give the first letter -- but he got most of the kids right. He said he would know everybody by lunchtime.
School started Wednesday for all elementary kids in Moses Lake, sixth graders at Chief Moses Middle School and freshmen at Moses Lake High School. The start of school means summer is over (even if the temperatures topped 90 degrees Wednesday), and summer also ended Wednesday for kids in Wilson Creek, Ephrata, Warden and Soap Lake. Summer lingers a few more days in Quincy; kids go back to school Sept. 3.