July 20-- Jul. 20--Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Ron Nye had spent 12 school years working as the school resource officer at the Freeman School District. Nye was at the middle school on Sept. 13, 2017, when he heard what he thought was the bell announcing the late start.
But the bell continued. It was the lockdown alarm.
"I didn't know where the emergency was," Nye said on the witness stand Friday. "Nobody knew in the middle school."
Nye rushed to the foyer between the middle school and elementary school and saw teachers hurrying the younger students inside. "Then I heard the call come over the radio ... shots fired at Freeman High School."
The deputy is scheduled to continue is testimony Friday afternoon in the hearing to determine whether 17-year-old Caleb Sharpe is tried as an adult or a juvenile for first-degree murder and a host of other charges stemming from that shooting. Killed was 15-year-old Sam Strahan and bullets injured three other girls.
Nye said he knew Sharpe as quiet and had no other significant interactions with him prior to the lockdown alarm. After hearing the shots fired call on the radio, Nye said he raced to his patrol car and unstrapped his AR-15 rifle and put it across his lap as he drove the short distance across campus to the high school.
"At first I was in disbelief," he said. "Then I just reacted. When I got inside ... I just heard 'Upstairs,'" he said.
Nye went up the flight of stairs and peeked down the second-floor hallway. He said he saw custodian Joe Bowen who "had an individual down the ground and I ran towards him. There was another student down in the hallway with a staff member attending to her."
Then he saw another body further down the hallway. It was Strahan.
"I handcuffed the individual" he later identified as Sharpe. "I asked Joe, 'How many were injured?' He said, 'Four. I think one is dead though.'"
Nye turned his attention to Sharpe. "I asked him three or four times, 'Is there anybody else?' He said, 'No. I am by myself.'"
The deputy said it seemed like forever until Deputy Brian Lawler arrived. In the meantime, Nye radioed out that he had one in custody and needed medical responders to help with victims. When Lawler arrived, Nye directed him to take Sharpe to a squad car and Nye grabbed the suspect's AR-15 and jammed pistol that later was determined to have killed Strahan.
By the time he secured the weapons in his car, other deputies were flooding the rural school located in south Spokane County.
"I started with clearing the building," he said. "We had different teams clearing the rooms to make sure there was nobody else or anyone injured."
Superior Court Judge Michael Price will continue hearing testimony the rest of Friday and the hearing is expected to conclude next week. If Price keeps the case in juvenile court, Sharpe would be released at age 21 if he is convicted. If Price moves the case to adult court, Sharpe is facing life in prison.
This story is developing and will be updated.