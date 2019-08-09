Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Students in Illinois will soon have the chance to take hunter education courses. In school.
In late July, Illinois' governor, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, signed legislation that allows school districts the ability to teach hunter education, reports Fox News.
The bipartisan legislation aims to teach kids gun safety, while also connecting them to Illinois hunting heritage.
No guns or ammunition will be used in the classes, although students may visit gun ranges on their own time, Fox reports.
Two districts in Iowa also implement hunting-related courses this spring, according to the report.
In Washington, hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education program before buying a license. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife offers in-person hunter education courses and online ones. For more information visit wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements.