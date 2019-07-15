July 15-- Jul. 15--Green Park, Sharpstein, Edison and Blue Ridge Elementary schools received $92,000 in funding for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
"The FFVP program has been successful in introducing elementary school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample," said Walla Walla Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services Pamela Milleson.
"Goals of the program are to include new and different varieties, increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children and provide nutritional facts and information."
That means students will benefit from fruits or vegetables being served three-five days a week outside of the school breakfast and lunch program.
Options will include dragon fruit; eggplant; kumquats; kale; plantains, a type of banana served cooked; spinach and rambutan, an Indonesian fruit similar to a grape in taste.
Nutrition Services staff will receive annual training for the program, according to a release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the program, which is administered by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Funds are allocated to eligible elementary schools based on their free and reduced-price meal percentage. Funding allows schools to offer a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to students throughout the school year.
Sixty-five local education agencies and 190 schools have been funded to participate in the FFVP. Walla Walla Public Schools will receive funding.
WWPS Nutrition Services has also developed Fruits and Vegetables Fun Facts sheets to help teachers talk about the produce being served in the classrooms.
