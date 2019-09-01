Sept. 01-- Sep. 1--ALGER -- The purse was bigger, the laps more numerous and the challengers more persistent.
Other than that, Logan Schuchart's second night of World of Outlaws competition at Skagit Speedway looked a lot like his first.
Schuchart managed to hold a group of tough competitors at arm's length Saturday to win the $15,000 purse in the 40-lap finale of the two-night event. It was the second feature win in as many nights for the driver, and it came in front of what is believed to be the largest-ever Outlaws crowd at Skagit. An attendance figure was not available.
Schuchart led the whole race, but that didn't mean it was easy; a tough field challenged him. The most tenacious was Brad Sweet, who briefly bolted in front of the eventual winner and challenged him several other times.
There were several other challengers, but despite numerous restarts for red and yellow flags late in the race, no one overtook Schuchart, who had won the previous evening's 30-lap race. He's won six World of Outlaws races this season.
Donny Schatz claimed second place and Sweet was third.
Schuchart, Daryn Pittman and Kraig Kinser won heat races at the banked clay oval. Schuchart won the first heat, Pittman the second and Kinser the third.
Kinser took a special trip around the track early when he took exhibition laps in the No. 11 car once driven by his father, 20-time World of Outlaws champ Steve Kinser.
In later action, Tim Kaeding won the eight-lap dash to claim pole position for the main.
A night after fellow Outlaws driver David Gravel set a Skagit Speedway-record qualifying time, 10-time series winner Schatz set the fast qualifying time Saturday with a lap of 11.347 seconds.
In the last focus-midget final of the year at Skagit, Tristin Thomas got past the leader in the 19th lap and held on against a fierce knot of pursuers for the victory in the 25-lap main.
