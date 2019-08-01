Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Luke Schwartz had himself a day on Wednesday and the Pippins enjoyed a walk-off victory because of it.
The leadoff-hitting outfielder was 5 for 5, scored the tying run in the ninth inning and drove in the winning run in the 10th to lift Yakima Valley to an 8-7 nonleague victory over the Highline Bears at Yakima County Stadium.
Tanner Parker opened the 10th with a single, reached second on Aidan Welch's sacrifice bunt and scored on Schwartz's sharp single up the middle.
Trailing 7-6 in the ninth, Schwartz led off with a single and later scored on Nick Israel's two-out sacrifice fly.
The Pippins charged out to a 3-0 lead with the help of James Bell's two-run homer in the first inning. But Highline countered with five runs in the fourth and stretched its lead to 6-3 in the sixth.
Yakima Valley pulled even in the eighth as Tanner Parker's RBI single capped a three-run rally.
In addition to Bell's homer, the Pippins' 13-hit offense included doubles from Schwartz, Parker and Kyle Dean.
Two of Yakima Valley's four errors came in the fourth inning as all five of Highline's runs against Wapato graduate Anthony Alvarado were unearned. Alvarado allowed three hits in 31/3 innings, walked three and struck out four.
Parker finished 3 for 5 and added a stolen base for the Pippins, who have a day off Thursday before resuming West Coast League play at Wenatchee on Friday.