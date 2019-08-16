Welcome back to school, kids!
We hope you're excited to learn.
There's just one little problem: Many of you won't have teachers.
At least not permanent ones.
As the Orlando Sentinel reported last week, the state has about 3,500 teaching vacancies; about one for every school.
That means about 300,000 kids will start the year with substitute or temporary teachers.
That's not good. Schools without all their teachers are like cars without all the wheels. They don't run well.
Unfortunately, this is what happens when a state treats public education like an annoyance instead of a priority.
If you teach in Florida, pay is low, bureaucratic baloney is high, and the politicians are more likely to demonize you than support you.
The state's new education commissioner been fond of talking about "failure factories," branding teachers unions as "evil" and generally helping parents get out of the public system he now oversees.
That attitude _ coupled with a barrage of top-down regulations and pay that ranks 46th in the nation, according to the National Education Association _ is helping drive teachers out of the profession.
The state's own education department found that about 40% of new Florida teachers leave within the first five years of starting.
Think about that.
These weren't people who decided to teach on a whim. They cared so much about education that they went to college, got a degree, got certified _ and were then so disheartened by the reality of their chosen profession that they left. Or at least stopped teaching in Florida.
Florida took their heartfelt passion and put it through a meat grinder.
Lots of good teachers and administrators are still out there. My own children have been blessed by some of them. To them, I say: Thank you.
The best educators in Florida thrive in spite of the way this state treats them, not because of it.
I've yet to hear a teacher _ including the state's award-winners _ say: You know what made me a better teacher? The latest round of regulations passed by the Legislature.
At this point, the excuse-makers usually rear their heads. The politicians and bureaucrats say things aren't really that bad for teachers.
They offer excuses. I'll give you math. And basic economics.
See, this is just supply and demand. If you have thousands of vacancies, that means you're offering a product (in this case teaching positions) some people simply don't want.
And when schools were cutting science and art classes to make way for more testing prep, well, that was something no true educator wants.
In some ways, this was part of the political plan. Republicans in Florida have spent the past two decades trying to undermine public education so they can build up a system of publicly funded private schools.
I support some versions of choice (as long as there's also transparency and accountability). But many of the politicians have tried to promote private schools by beating public education to a pulp. They bogged down public schools in tests and mandates and then asked parents: Don't you want an escape plan?
Young, prospective teachers saw this abuse ... and ran the other way. As the Sentinel's Leslie Postal reported, Florida's public universities conferred 20% fewer bachelor degrees in education last year than just four years earlier. And that's in a growing state.
To address the teacher shortage, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran attempted to fast-track the state's teacher-certification process. It was a fine idea to address the backlog. But it was also like Disney offering fast-passes to one of its least popular rides. The main problem isn't just the wait time. It's that people don't want to get on.
If lawmakers really want to address the teacher shortage, they would try something different _ actually listening to educators.
Don't demonize them. Ask them what they think.
For the past few years, lawmakers have offered lip service. They talk about investing in education, but hope you won't check to see whether their new investments keep pace with inflation, student-population growth or maybe just other states.
This year, Florida made headlines for dropping from 45th in teacher pay to 46th.
It was as if parents and teachers said: Well at least things can't get any worse.
And legislators responded: Just watch.
The problems aren't just pay-related. Nor are they only at the state level. Some local districts have mind-numbing bureaucracies.
It all adds up to vacancies, about 2% of the total positions, in a state where teachers used to fight over jobs.
The last time I solicited ideas to address this problem, I heard from 100 or so educators with lots of good ideas.
For testing, they wanted to rely more on respected national standards than Florida's ever-changing ones.
They wanted more effective ways to discipline students, get parents involved and jettison ineffective teachers.
They wanted the smaller class sizes that voters demanded in a Constitutional amendment back in 2002.
They stressed the provable value of art, music and other creative endeavors that don't involve test bubbles.
And they'd also like respect.
Much of what educators want is really the same thing parents want.
State officials should consider listening. Then maybe they wouldn't have so many unfilled jobs.
