PULLMAN — The 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-1) visit Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX) at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
Oregon has won the last three meetings in the series, but lost the last time there were fans in the stands in Pullman.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to Washington State beat reporter Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) of the Spokesman-Review to pose five questions and gain insight into the Cougars.
Here’s the Q&A:
Q: What have been Cameron Ward’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
Clark: “One of the top-rated transfer players in last year’s recruiting cycle, quarterback Cameron Ward was incredibly productive in the Air Raid offense at FCS Incarnate Word and raked in all kinds of awards. But it was the unusual skill set that intrigued the experts. Some teammates, coaches and commentators have called Ward’s abilities ‘Mahomes-esque.’ Ward is accurate on the move and can fire pinpoint passes downfield despite awkward release points and off-balance footing. He boasts an exceptionally quick release, a powerful arm and mobility. He’s been most entertaining when he improvises, eluding traffic in the backfield and directing his receivers as he moves with calm steps outside the pocket. We’ve seen flashes of his high potential, his poised command of the Air Raid — he operated the system at UIW, too — but it hasn’t been sustained throughout the games. Ward played in a mid-level FCS conference for the past two years, so it’s not surprising that he’s still adjusting to the speed of play in the FBS. It sometimes seems like he’s expecting opposing defenses to play at a slower pace than they do. He’s shown his experience on a couple of errant picks.”
Q: How much did the win over Wisconsin change the outlook for the season and what would another top 25 win or a first loss mean this week?
Clark: “The victory in Madison raised the expectations surrounding the Cougs’ team. The majority of WSU fans and commentators figured the program was at least a year away from contending on a national stage like that. But WSU’s defense proved it can hang with anyone and the Cougs kept their heads in their most significant nonconference matchup in years. Now, Pullmanites are wondering: How far can the Cougars take it? A loss this weekend wouldn’t be too deflating. It’s not like WSU fans expected their team to top many Pac-12 heavyweights this season with a first-year coaching staff and a new offensive system. A 3-0 start is already better than most were hoping for. A 4-0 start with ranked wins over Wisconsin and Oregon? The scene in Pullman would be wild.”
Q: How do you see it playing out and what’s your score prediction?
Clark: “It’s a toss-up for me. My gut is leaning toward Oregon. But my gut also told me to go with Wisconsin by a healthy margin, so I’m not trusting it. There don’t appear to be any glaring mismatches in this one. I’d guess the Ducks’ defense will outperform the Cougs’ offense, and WSU’s defense will bend, but come up with timely plays in opportune situations — that’s the Cougars’ defensive M.O. Both teams have momentum coming off big wins. WSU has home-field advantage. In a well-matched contest, I’m giving the edge to the hosts. Cougs 24, Ducks 23″