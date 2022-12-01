Bobby Wagner (copy)

After playing in Seattle for the first decade of his career, Bobby Wagner will now face off against the Seahawks this Sunday.

RENTON — As Bobby Wagner prepares to face his former team for the first time, he will do so using one of the biggest lessons he learned during his 10 years in Seattle.

"It's just another game," Wagner, now with the Rams, told reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday about playing the Seahawks on Sunday at So-Fi Stadium. "Just the game coming up played in our stadium against a team that's pretty good."



