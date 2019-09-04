Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--A Seattle man and Burien woman are believed to be missing, after the boat they were on was found unoccupied in Lake Washington, according to the Mercer Island Police Department.
Mercer Island police were called at about 10:30 p.m. Monday with reports that the boat, offshore of the 7700 block of West Mercer Way, was playing loud music. The red, 20-foot boat, described by police as a "ski type boat," was unoccupied, but there was evidence that at least two people had been on it that evening.
After speaking to friends and family of the two people believed to have been on the boat, police believe they are a 30-year-old man from Seattle and a 33-year-old woman from Burien, said police Cmdr. Jeff Magnan. The man was one of the boat's owners, he said.
Crews searched the ground while the U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter and marine units to search the lake. A truck and trailer associated with the boat were found at Gene Coulon Park in Renton, police said.
Mercer Island police, Seattle Police Harbor Patrol and the Coast Guard were continuing the search Tuesday. They plan to use the boaters' cellphone data to narrow their search, Magnan said.