CHICAGO _ Sears is laying off about 250 employees at its Hoffman Estates, Ill., headquarters but there are "no current plans to close the entire facility," the retailer said in a notice filed with the state.
The retailer, which emerged from bankruptcy in February, sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity that said it is implementing a permanent workforce reduction over a 14-day period, beginning Oct. 28.
"Affected employees will be placed on a paid administrative leave effective immediately for the time prior to the employment termination date," the company said in the Aug. 29 letter.
Sears spokesman Larry Costello said affected employees were put on paid leave last week and "there is no additional action planned for October."
The terminated employees are not represented by a union, the company said in the Aug. 29 letter to the state.
Costello declined to say how many employees remain at the Hoffman Estates headquarters after the latest round of layoffs.
Sears had 4,411 employees in Hoffman Estates and its Loop satellite office as of January 2017, according to state filings. In June 2017, Sears told the Tribune it had fallen short of the 4,250 employees needed to remain eligible for state tax credits. Since then, Sears has announced the elimination of more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in Hoffman Estates.
The company said it had 68,000 total employees, including 32,000 full-time workers, when it filed for bankruptcy last fall.
Once the nation's largest retailer, Sears struggled in recent years, declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October with billions of dollars in debt. In February, Transform Holdco, an entity controlled by former Sears CEO and its largest shareholder, Edward Lampert, bought the retailer and 425 stores in a bankruptcy auction.
Since then, Sears has continued to reduce its retail footprint, announcing plans last month to close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores from late October through mid-November.
Two Sears stores in the Chicago area _ in west suburban Bloomingdale, Ill., and Merrillville, Indiana _ made that list and are targeted for closure in October.
On Tuesday, Sears confirmed that a Kmart in southwest suburban Bridgeview will close by mid-December, leaving a Des Plaines store as the last Kmart in Illinois. A liquidation sale at the Bridgeview Kmart is expected to begin in mid-September, the company said.
When the Bloomingdale Sears closes, there will be five remaining department stores bearing the legacy retailer's name in Illinois _ Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Schaumburg, West Dundee and Peoria _ in addition to a handful of Sears Hometown and Appliance Outlet stores.
While the corporate workforce is being downsized, the sprawling Sears headquarters in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates will remain open _ at least for now.
"The employment separations are expected to be permanent; however, there are no current plans to close the entire facility," the company said in its notice to the state.
