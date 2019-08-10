Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--If you don't feel like doing any yard work or outside chores this weekend, you could have a good excuse.
From Friday morning through the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern, caused by the lifting of an upper-level trough over the Puget Sound region, could keep things damp and gusty, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The weather system made its debut Friday evening, bringing thunderstorms and a chance of hail to the mountain regions. After a slight chance of thunderstorms in Seattle and to the south Friday night, showers are expected to continue off and on throughout the weekend.
"It's not going to be all-out rain," said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch of the weather service. "You'll see some sunbreaks Saturday afternoon, and for the most part, things will be dry."
There will be scattered showers throughout the weekend, but the sun should make an appearance Saturday afternoon, DeFlitch said. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but there will likely be sunbreaks, with a high of 74 degrees.
Cloudy skies and scattered showers are also expected Sunday, which is forecast to have a high of 72 degrees.