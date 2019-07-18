July 18-- Jul. 18--Seattle police arrested a man suspected of stabbing two strangers, killing one, in Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill early Sunday.
Police arrested the 50-year-old man in Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon and booked him into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide and assault. The Seattle Times is not naming the man, as he has not yet been charged.
Police believe the man offered to light cigarettes for a group of three women in the park, then stabbed two of them during a subsequent altercation around 2:30 a.m., said Deputy Chief Marc Garth Green. Detectives believe the man was intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, he said.
When police arrived to East Pine Street and Nagle Place, they found a medical student giving CPR to 25-year-old Rayshauna Webber. She had been stabbed in the chest and died at Harborview Medical Center that day from her injury, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
Another woman was also stabbed in the chest but suffered only minor injuries, Garth Green said.
Detectives identified the man from surveillance video from nearby businesses and witness accounts. He wasn't known to Seattle police before, Garth Green said.
Police are still seeking witnesses to provide further information about what occurred before the stabbing. The women who were with Webber told police some people recorded the altercation and may have recorded the stabbing, Garth Green said.