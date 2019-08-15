Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--Related Stories
* Anyone can be an American superhero: Meet the team showing people just that August 14, 2019
* Sound the horn for Snoqualmie Railroad Days, Celebrate Woodinville Festival August 13, 2019
*
* Review: The Williams Project stages bleak 'Small Craft Warnings,' with surprising burst of human kindness August 14, 2019
More Photo Galleries
* Dancer Kimberly Holloway of Seattle, center, helps corral the large nylon dress at the center of "In Our Wake," a site-specific dance performance by Kinesis Project dance theatre, in collaboration with the Filthy FemCorps brass band and artist Celeste Cooning, on the Seattle Waterfront Sunday August 11, 2019. The fabric train, when fully unfurled, is 110 feet long and 32 feet wide. It was built by costume designer Asa Thornton, of New York, and features Cooning's trademark stylized cutouts. 211131Dancer Kimberly Holloway of Seattle, center, helps corral the large nylon dress at the center of "In Our Wake," a site-specific dance performance by Kinesis Project dance theatre, in collaboration with the Filthy FemCorps brass band and artist Celeste Cooning, on the Seattle Waterfront Sunday August 11, 2019. The fabric train, when fully unfurled, is 110 feet long and 32 feet wide. It was built by costume designer Asa Thornton, of New York, and features Cooning's trademark stylized cutouts. 211131Dance performance brings movement and color to the Seattle waterfront
* Henna artist and painter Kree Arvanitas shows her handiwork on Joumana Barbakh at the Seattle Arab Festival, held at the Seattle Center Sunday August 11, 2019. Arvanitas, who has been doing henna for 22 years, also painted the decorative gate that welcomed visitors into the souk, a traditional Arab marketplace that was set up inside Fisher Pavilion for the event. 211150Henna artist and painter Kree Arvanitas shows her handiwork on Joumana Barbakh at the Seattle Arab Festival, held at the Seattle Center Sunday August 11, 2019. Arvanitas, who has been doing henna for 22 years, also painted the decorative gate that welcomed visitors into the souk, a traditional Arab marketplace that was set up inside Fisher Pavilion for the event. 211150Seattle festival celebrates Arab culture
* Brandon Black and his son Stilo, 3, check under the hood of a 1938 Ford Business Coupe at the Magnolia Village Car Show, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Seattle. 211149Brandon Black and his son Stilo, 3, check under the hood of a 1938 Ford Business Coupe at the Magnolia Village Car Show, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Seattle. 211149Seattle car lovers gather for annual show in Magnolia