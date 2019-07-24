July 24-- Jul. 24--The Salvation Army plans to close its Adult Rehabilitation Center in Seattle later this year, suspending its program for women and changing its men's program to focus more on job training.
The center, in Seattle's Sodo neighborhood, helps people "combat their addictions, build the work and social skills needed to re-enter the workforce, regain health and stability, and restore families that have been disrupted due to substance abuse," according to the organization's website.
The closure is planned for Sept. 27, according to a Wednesday announcement from the state Employment Security Department, whose local rapid-response team will team up with WorkSource to help the 58 affected employees.
The women's rehabilitation program will be suspended until a new model is developed, and those who haven't completed the program by Oct. 1 will be able to transfer to another program, according to a Monday statement from the Salvation Army.
Also at the beginning of October, the men's program will transition to a new model focused more on job training that includes culinary work, food safety and kitchen operations in the Salvation Army's Culinary Arts Program ?-- which will launch later this year -- as well as instruction in construction and administration, the organization said.?
The expansion of work therapy will allow the program to "focus on greater long-term success" of the participants, the website said.
The new program model will initially be limited to 35 men, due in part to limited residential space, the organization said.
"It's the right time to evaluate our operations and look for opportunities to develop a program with even greater impact," Bill Dickinson, divisional commander of the Northwest Salvation Army, said in the organization's statement. "The new model will give more options for post-program employment."
Salvation Army's rehabilitation centers have been around for more than 100 years in the United States and provide therapy, counseling, life-skills development and spiritual direction to about 150,000 people every year, according to the organization's website. The Seattle center has been operating for more than 50 years.
About 29% of people who enter the program complete the first six-month phase, and 90% of those who continue to participate for up to 12 months find a job and independent housing, the Salvation Army statement said.
Salvation Army's thrift store and donation center in Sodo is also set to close. The organization is telling prospective donors to visit its Shoreline location instead.
The organization confirmed last August its intent to sell its longtime property at 1010 Fourth Ave. S., which covers more than three acres, and move somewhere that would accommodate an expansion. An office complex is likely to be built there, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported at the time.