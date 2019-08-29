Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Logan Tago has agreed to a free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed the Washington State defensive end and one other player, offensive tackle Will Holden, Wednesday to fill out their 90-man roster ahead of a preseason finale against the Oakland Raiders.
An undrafted free agent, Tago was invited to try out for the Seahawks during their rookie minicamp earlier this summer, but wasn't able to stick with the organization.
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. this Saturday, so it's likely Tago's stay with Seattle will be a short one, although there's a chance he'll make his preseason debut when the Seahawks host the Raiders at CenturyLink Field Thursday night.
Tago was a revelation for the Cougars at defensive end last season after moving to the position from "Rush" linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound lineman earned All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team honors after totaling a team-high 10 1/2 tackles-for-loss, to go with three sacks and 29 tackles.