Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--A rainy Wednesday is about to interrupt an otherwise dry week. While it may bring a little relief to your garden, it's not yet time to roll up the hose, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The rain, brought in by a front moving into the Puget Sound area overnight, will be steady but not heavy.
It brings cooler temperatures with it: After a sunny Tuesday near the 80s, the expected high drops 10-12 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Gary Schneider.
A westerly flow aloft will push the front toward the Cascades by Thursday morning, however. And temperatures through the weekend and into early next week are predicted to warm up to the mid-70s, although there is a slight chance of showers Saturday morning.
Schneider said that while a prolonged heat wave isn't in the immediate forecast, he wouldn't rule out the possibility of a few more sweltering days here and there. After all, he said, "It's still summer."