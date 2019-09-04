Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--It's going to feel like summer for a little longer before temperatures cool off and a chance of rain comes to parts of the Seattle area.
The region is in a mostly sunny, warm spell, despite a few upper-level lows that brought some showers north of Seattle Tuesday and could bring a chance of rain to the Seattle area at the end of the week.
The region will almost certainly see slightly warmer temperatures midweek from an upper-level ridge, said meteorologist Steve Reedy with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Highs around the city are forecast in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures likely to approach 80 on Friday.
A second weak system could bring a chance of rain to areas south of Seattle on Friday and into the weekend, he said. The Seattle area could see some showers starting Saturday night, which is expected to "knock back down" high temperatures over the weekend, he said. The showers may continue into early next week.
Temperatures could rebound again, and we could see a few days this month with high temperatures above 80 degrees, Reedy said. Climatologically speaking, this month is predicted to be warmer than average; the usual high temperatures for September are in the low 70s, he said.
"A stretch of 90-degree high temperatures seems less and less likely," Reedy said Tuesday morning. "We can't rule out a hot day or two, but we're starting to march toward fall, and as such, should be getting more and more into the 70s as the month progresses."
Reedy said there could be low clouds in the mornings this week, but those will likely burn off by midday.