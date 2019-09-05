Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--The second annual Bike and Brew hosted by the Adaline Coffman Guild in Chehalis is set to take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7. Participants must be at least 21 years of age and can register in advance at adalinecoffman.org/events. Cost is $40 per person and includes a Jell-O shot at Market St. Pub and a beer at the conclusion of the ride.
More than 40 people participated in the inaugural Bike and Brew event in Chehalis. Proceeds will benefit the Seattle Children's Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund, which provides needed medical care to children across the region regardless of the ability of their family to pay the associated costs.
"People often ask us why we're supporting a hospital all the way in Seattle," said Corenne Moses of the Adaline Coffman Guild. "It's because there are a lot of kids from Lewis County that go up there. Over 1,000 families in the county visit Seattle Children's Hospital on an annual basis. It's not necessarily about us paying the hospital back, but we're trying to do our part for those funds and to help fortify that account a little bit."
The event will start at McFiler's on Northwest Pacific Avenue, where participants will check in and hopefully hit the road by 10 a.m., Moses said. Riders will first make their way to Riverside Golf Course, where they can partake in beverages at their own expense. They will then swing back to downtown Chehalis for a stop at Market Street Pub before returning to McFilers for a celebratory beer.
According to Moses, there are more than 400 guilds that support Seattle Children's Hospital. Some of them hold Bike and Brew events of their own, which inspired the creation of one in Chehalis.
The Adaline Coffman Guild was started in 1940 by its namesake and has gone on to raise more than $500,000 for healthcare costs associated with children of Lewis County. An annual gala serves as the main fundraising arm of the local guild. Interested persons can register online for the Dec. 6 shindig in Chehalis, which includes a hosted bar, silent and live auctions, and music by Prohibition Band.
For more information, visit adalinecoffman.org or call 360-520-1473.