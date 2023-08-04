Section J of the Pacific Crest Trail | The knee-killer backpacking trip

When you round the corner of Kendall Peak on the Kendall Katwalk, you are met with the view of an endless number of ridgelines and a huge valley filled with alpine lakes.
The expanse is so enormous that it is breathtaking.
The katwalk is one of my favorite day hikes in all of Washington. Near the top, you can look back and see Mount Rainier rising behind you.
It is called a katwalk, or catwalk, because at the end is a narrow path between plunging cliffs that lead to huge valleys and rising mountains.
However, the katwalk is also the start of Section J of the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), which ends at Stevens Pass. The PCT itself is 2,650 miles long between Mexico and Canada. I’ve often stood there looking at the view and wondered what was beyond it.
What if I just kept walking? Could I explore all the valleys and peaks that my eyes could see?
But Section J is also one of the most physically grueling parts of the PCT. It is only 75-miles long, however, it has 16,000 feet of elevation gain and an almost equal amount of descent. It is a knee killer.
On July 23, though, this bored summer teacher decided to finally explore Section J.
Day 1
My girlfriend and I arrived late at the trailhead at about 4 p.m. My original plan was to get there at noon, but one thing led to another and we showed up late and I had eight miles to climb, almost 3,000 feet of elevation, with a 43-pound backpack.
The day before, we had dropped my car off at Stevens Pass. My plan was to hike alone to my car.
I took off trying to reach Ridge Lake before the sun set, pushing myself a lot harder than I would have preferred. I made good time, though, almost three-miles-an-hour and got to Ridge Lake — more of a pond — at about 6:30 p.m. and set up camp.
The pond itself is cute, but nothing stunning. It is a clear-watered alpine lake surrounded by alpine fir trees and small peaks. Feet away, Gravel Lake has a better view as it looks down at a valley filled with peaks.
It does not feel remote, though, as many day hikers reach Ridge Lake. In fact, while I was there I saw a person using a drone, which is prohibited in the Alpine Lake Wilderness.
The next day, I assured myself, I would escape civilization and went to bed.
Day 2
I woke up to find that my food bag, which I had hung in a tree, had torn under its own weight. It was almost 15 pounds, enough for 10 days, so it didn’t shock me. However, it was the first problem that I would encounter.
I took my clothing bag, which was a dry sack — waterproof —and switched it out for the ripped food bag, problem solved. I took off.
I planned on doing the section in about seven days, but gave myself room for 10.
Today, I was leaving Ridge Lake for Spectacle Lake about 13 miles away.
The trail wound itself uphill after leaving Ridge Lake and I found myself paying for the previous day’s rush. I struggled, huffing and puffing as I went.
The views made up for it, though. Huge valleys fell away below me and little alpine lakes sat like jewels within them surrounded by alpine trees.
I would pass by so many pools of water on this trip that it would be impossible to name them all. This area is aptly named the Alpine Lake Wilderness.
I hiked up Alaska Mountain and then back down toward, but never reaching, Joe Lake. Then the trail carried me up the side of Huckleberry Mountain and I followed it around a large bowl until it crested a ridge and I came over the other side into a valley.
I faced one more hill on my way to Spectacle Lake. With a groan, I pushed myself up the hill and came to the top staring down at dark waters below me.
It was incredible. The lake itself is an odd shape. It is two pools of water connected by a narrow strip. It isn’t round, but squiggly, as if drawn by a three-year-old. The waters shoulder the way in between huge granite peaks, one of which I would later discover was Chimney Rock.
I was exhausted by the time I got to the lake and my left hip gave out a bit. I had to massage it back to life.
I camped on the inlet between the bodies of water. I had a very aggressive chipmunk that I had to contend with and spilled all my trail mix on the ground at one point. I scooped it back into the bag, dirt and all.
It rained that night, but only after I went to bed. I slept with my pack inside my tiny Bivy tent, which was cramped, but all my gear remained dry.
Day 3
I woke up, ate my granola and hit the trail early. The sun was just rising above Spectacle Lake and making the water sparkle.
The trail descended from the lake down toward Delate Meadows. I would follow the trail through this valley for quite a while, all the way to Lemah Meadows and the base of Escondido Peak.
At one point, I passed Delate Falls, which was a small — but mighty — waterfall that was just gorgeous. It was a needed shot in the arm of beauty after a cold, wet night.
The meadows I traveled through formed from wildfires that left skeletal trees mixed with all kinds of wild flowers and bushes that had flourished on the exposed hillsides. It was also abundant with animal life.
At Lemah Meadows, I stood at the base of Chimney Rock and saw a beautiful waterfall cascading downward. I knew that I was facing a climb, but thought to myself, there is no way I’m going that high.
I would have that thought several times on this journey and each time I would be wrong. I was in fact climbing about that high.
I started switchbacking up the mountain. One nice thing about the PCT is that the trail is well graded and so even if there is a lot of elevation gain, it is quite gradual.
The valley fell away below me and at one point a military jet soared past me leaving a sonic boom in its wake.
I got to the top and found Escondido Pond, where I would be camping that night. Behind me, Chimney Rock stood an imposing figure along the skyline. It is hard to describe how epic that mountain appears with its glacier-covered shoulders and rocky craigs.
Huge clouds poured over the top of it and one person commented that it looked like Mordor.
I camped right in front of it and it was one of the most amazing sites that I’ve ever stayed outdoors.
Day 4
From Escondido Pond, I followed the ridge around the mountain along a little trail through alpine meadows, before descending down the mountain toward Waptus Lake.
At one point, I turned a corner and knew that I would no longer be able to see the Kendall Katwalk or Snoqualmie Pass behind me. It felt like I was turning the page on my journey.
As I descended the mountain, I saw new peaks — Mt. Daniel, Hinman and Bear’s Teat, with Waptus Lake below. Mt. Daniel would follow me for quite a while.
It was an incredibly long downhill, almost seven miles and without a lick of water. All of the seasonal creek beds stared at me rocky and dry.
I got to the bottom and drank greedily from Waptus Lake, but I wasn’t done. Today would be my second longest day of the trip, 15 miles.
I hiked around Waptus Lake, through a forest of hemlock, cedar, firs and ferns, missing a trail intersection and blowing right past it toward Deep Lake. It was fine, though, as I thought I would be camping at Deep Lake anyway.
I then had a climb to get to Deep Lake from Waptus, which after almost 12 miles was quite a challenge.
I got to Deep Lake exhausted. As I set up my tent, I was attacked by birds and bugs. A cloud of mosquitoes greeted me and then camp robbers, a type of bird, invaded and one even pecked at my tent.
Cathedral Rock, though, soared above me. A very pointy and visually unique mountain top.
I ripped my tent here trying to get into it and had to use some duct tape, which I had wrapped around my water bottle just in case, to fix it. Luckily, it worked perfectly and I would be fine the rest of the trip.
Day 5
I woke up and charged out of Deep Lake to get away from the birds and the bugs.
The lake itself was beautiful with a marshy meadow full of long grasses. A small grove of trees marked the camping area. The morning I left, mist sailed across the top of the water.
It was just its residents who I didn’t enjoy.
That day started with an uphill climb to Cathedral Rock, which got some grumbling out of me.
I got to the top, though, and caught my first glimpses of home. Southeast of me, I saw the west slope of Stuart Mountain and Northeast was French Ridge and the Icicle River.
From Cathedral Rock, I descended back down toward Deception Pass. I passed Hyas Lake as I went and saw a beautiful stream cut its way through a verdant green valley to the lake.
Deception Pass was a short climb up and then it was back down the other side into the valley leading to Deception Lakes, before climbing once more to the lakes.
On my journey, I saw the cutest little pond in the forest covered in lily pads and highlighted by sunlight through the trees. It was like something out of Bambi.
Deception Lakes themselves were stunning, surrounded by peaks, meadows and with an island of alpine trees in the middle. It was my second favorite camp spot after Escondido Ridge.
I found an amazing campsite on top of a tiny cliff. A few mosquitos pestered me, but I could just wave my hand to keep them away.
I got to know a few of the people camping nearby and there was a general air of congeniality. We all watched the sun set across the waters as dozens of fish jumped catching those pesky mosquitoes.
Day 6
I woke up thinking that today was going to be my second to last day, instead of my last one.
The trail splits from Deception Lakes in two directions toward Pipers Pass and Surprise Gap.
Some of the campers at Deception Lakes influenced me to take Surprise Gap, saying it was quite beautiful. Pipers Pass was an easier climb, though, they said.
Luckily, I chose Pipers Pass. I would find out on the other side that Surprise Gap ends in an abandoned trial down a granite-boulder-filled bowl that would have destroyed my knees. Also be careful on trails about advice from others.
On the descent from Pipers Pass, I came into this stunning valley of white granite with Glacier Lake sitting in the middle. In the distance, perfectly framed between ridges, sat Glacier Peak. It was one of the best views of the mountain I have ever seen.
I then made my way past Glacier Lake and Sparkplug Lake to Trap Pass.
I knew I had to go back up and over another mountain, but found that this ascent was one of the most difficult climbs of the trip with switchbacks that shot straight upward.
I came to the top dripping in sweat and panting, but the view was worth it.
Trap Lake, a glittering electric, green-tinged lake sat in a sweeping valley below me. You could see a river leaving Trap Lake and run down into the valley into a distant meadowy pond. Behind all of it, French and Icicle Ridges rose into the sky.
I could practically taste my car at this point.
My original plan was to camp at Trap Lake for the night, but I had only walked seven miles and was doing about 12 miles a day. Also, my phone, which I had been using as a map, had died and I was out of toilet paper.
I decided to keep hiking and see how far I could get. I got to Hope Lake and felt I still had more in me, then Mig, then I passed Josephine Lake and finally Lake Susan Jane, and kept going.
Before I knew it, it was 7:15 p.m. and I was in my car after walking 20 miles, climbing four mountains and doing about 4,000 feet of elevation in one day. I had just hiked 75 miles in six days.
I drove home feeling thoroughly satisfied and ate an entire large pepperoni pizza with mushrooms and olives by myself.